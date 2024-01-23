Florida is Getting 20 Pickleball Kingdom Clubs

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the nation's premier brand of indoor pickleball facilities, is thrilled to announce its latest expansion into the vibrant state of Florida. With 20 new clubs set to open their doors, this move marks a significant milestone in the company's growth and a testament to its commitment to promoting the sport of pickleball.

View of the Kingdom Jerry Campbell & Ace Rodrigues

"Everybody loves Florida!" declared Ace Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom. "We wanted to enter this prime market in a big way. This is this the right time and Jerry Campbell is the right partner to do it with."

Jerry Campbell is the Area Representative spearheading the expansion. Campbell is a seasoned entrepreneur and former large multi-unit franchisee of Domino's. With his extensive experience in the world of franchising, Mr. Campbell brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Pickleball Kingdom, ensuring the success and seamless operation of each new club.

"We are delighted to welcome Jerry Campbell to the Pickleball Kingdom family as our esteemed Area Representative for the Florida market," said, Rob Streett, COO of Pickleball Kingdom. "His proven track record in the franchise industry, combined with our commitment to providing exceptional pickleball experiences, makes this partnership a recipe for success."

Pickleball Kingdom's expansion into Florida will undoubtedly help satisfy the demand for quality indoor pickleball facilities in the Sunshine State. They are currently accepting applications from interested parties to own these franchises.

Jerry Campbell shared his excitement about this new venture, saying, "I'm thrilled to be a part of Pickleball Kingdom's journey to bring the joy of pickleball to Florida residents. I researched all the prominent brands in the space and Pickleball Kingdom was clearly the right home for me. Together, I'm confident that our clubs will quickly become community hubs for players and enthusiasts alike. My goal is to impact our communities in a very positive way."

Pickleball Kingdom's new clubs in Florida will feature state-of-the-art courts, professional coaching, and a range of membership options to cater to players of varying commitment levels. With a focus on promoting active lifestyles and fostering a sense of community, these clubs are set to become go-to destinations for pickleball enthusiasts across the state.

The grand openings of the 20 Pickleball Kingdom clubs in Florida will be announced soon, offering local residents and visitors alike the chance to experience this exciting sport in world-class facilities. Stay tuned for updates and be prepared to embark on a pickleball adventure like never before.

About Pickleball Kingdom:

Pickleball Kingdom is the nation's leading brand of indoor pickleball facilities, dedicated to promoting the sport of pickleball and providing top-notch amenities for players of all skill levels. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for fostering active lifestyles, Pickleball Kingdom offers a premier pickleball experience in welcoming and social environments. They are accepting applications for franchises in this market and in all 50 states. For more information, please visit www.pickleballkingdom.com.

About Jerry Campbell

Jerry and his wife Tracy have lived in the Tampa Bay Area for 20 years with their two adult daughters. Jerry spent the last 26 years honing his skills as a successful entrepreneur in the franchising space and with other successful business ventures.

