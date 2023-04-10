Florida Junior Golfer Wins 1st Place in National Competition

Golfer Honed her Skills at Stonebridge Country Club

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Golfer Alexandra "Alexa" Phung won first place in the Girls 10-11 year olds division at the 2023 Drive, Chip and Putt tournament held at Augusta National.

Every year, the best junior golfers in the world take center stage at the prestigious Augusta National Golf Club for the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals. Eighty junior golfers representing 29 U.S. states and two Canadian provinces earned an invitation to compete in the event that has been become a tradition on the Sunday prior to the Masters Tournament.

On April 2, eight junior golfers, four boys and four girls, were crowned champions from the thousands of participants that attempt to qualify for the event. Alexa Phung was one of the talented four girls to become champion this year.

"Every afternoon, we watch Alexa and her sister Amelie, practice until the sun goes down," says Director of Golf and Sports Activities Jeff Hall at Stonebridge Country Club. Alexa, a student at A.D. Henderson University School in Boca Raton, FL has been practicing and perfecting her game at Stonebridge Country Club in Boca Raton, FL.

Alexa's family came to Stonebridge looking for a home and golf course where she and her sister Amelie could hone their skills. "We can all learn from Alexa's focus and dedication to the game," said Hall.

Stonebridge Country Club is a golf and lifestyle community featuring 398 unique homes on expansive lots surrounding a newly redesigned golf course with most homes having breathtaking lake views. For more information, please visit https://www.stonebridgefl.com/.

Drive, Chip and Putt in partnership with the USGA Masters Tournament and PGA of America, is a free, nationwide youth golf development program open to boys and girls 7-15 in four divisions. For more information, please visit https://www.drivechipandputt.com.

SOURCE Stonebridge Country Club