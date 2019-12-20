Florida Key's First All-Inclusive Resort: Bungalows Key Largo Celebrates Grand Opening

KEY LARGO, Fla., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the Dec. 19, 2019 grand opening, the luxury adults-only Bungalows Key Largo is offering a limited time "Grand Opening" escape to the first all-inclusive resort in the Florida Keys, available now – April 2020, where guests who stay more, save more. Visitors who book four nights or more save 20 to 30 percent with rates starting at $995 per night.

"We have officially welcomed our first guest, who arrived via seaplane, and we are so proud to have brought our vision to life, introducing this boutique resort to luxury travelers from across the globe," says owner Jerry Johnson. "We look forward to curating customized guest experiences, offering visitors an immersive Florida Keys experience that's authentic to the destination."

Welcomed with scents of night-blooming jasmine, salt air and unmatched ocean views, this adults-only oasis invites guests to slow down and reconnect with nature and each other. Upon arrival, guests are whisked away to private bungalow-style accommodations, each outfitted with a bougainvillea-laden veranda, oversized alfresco soaking tub and garden shower. Throughout the stay, visitors indulge in everything from morning yoga on Coconut Beach with the soundtrack of ocean waves, to interactive property-wide activities, as well as happy hours overlooking an unrivaled Florida sunset. While those looking to experience more of the destination can utilize the property's snorkeling gear, kayaks and paddleboards, perfect for dolphin and manatee spotting or navigating the surrounding crystal-clear waters, home to the world's third-largest reef system. Guests explore the white sand walking paths covered with native palms or hop on one of the two cruiser bikes provided with each bungalow to explore the 12-acre property.

In addition to the array of amenities, nightly rates encompass delectable dining experiences at three on-site restaurants, Bogie & Bacall's, Sea Señor and Fish Tales, offering taste-tempting meals sure to satisfy any cuisine craving, as well as premium beverages poolside, beachside or at two on-property bars, Hemingway's and the Sunset Tiki Bar, where exotic cocktails are served across African teak. The menus on-property change often to coincide with the seasons and availability of ingredients, but to ensure an evolving menu, Bungalows Key Largo launched an all new "Chefs in Residence" program, where the resort invites a handful of chefs from different countries and regions to participate and take-up a short-term, rotating residency while preparing their own specialties and recipes. Chef Pievaleria Vignola from Italy is currently on-property as the very first chef in residence, preparing authentic Italian pizza.

Located just 63 miles south of Miami at mile marker 99 Bayside, Bungalows Key Largo rewrites the rulebook on all-inclusive experiences. This elegant waterfront retreat sits within a botanical garden edged by the tranquil beauty from the Gulf of Mexico and was designed as an intimate escape for memorable moments, ideal for those who believe time spent together is the greatest luxury of all. Organic textures, soothing tropical hues, and all-natural materials are the quintessential expression of Key Largo's relaxed cabana lifestyle with bungalows that pair the finest features and furnishings with truly exceptional resort amenities including two pools and two jacuzzi tubs, 1,000-feet of shoreline laced with countless beach cabanas, a variety of watersports, a full fleet of boats featuring the 56-foot "Lady B" catamaran, full-service Zen Garden Spa, Fitness Tiki Hut and more.

For more information on Bungalows Key Largo, visit BungalowsKeyLargo.com or call 866-801-0195. To engage with the resort socially, follow us on Facebook or Instagram at @BungalowsKeyLargo.

For More Media Information:

The Zimmerman Agency

Anna Peterson / Casey Fox

bungalowspr@zimmerman.com

850.668.2222

SOURCE Bungalows Key Largo

Related Links

https://www.bungalowskeylargo.com

