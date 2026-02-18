Florida Lifestyles TV Series Spotlights Orlando Real Estate and Lifestyle on REAL Shows Network

Locally hosted series led by Greg and Sonia Mann highlights the people, neighborhoods, and businesses that define Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL Shows Network (RSN), the national TV platform dedicated to elevating real estate and lifestyle storytelling, has added Florida Lifestyles, a new locally hosted series in Orlando, FL, to its lineup. The Orlando real estate and lifestyle TV series is hosted by local real estate leaders Greg and Sonia Mann of Mann Global Properties and produced by RSN's Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning team.

Viewers can learn more about the series and watch episodes of Florida Lifestyles at realshows.tv .

The series captures the spirit of Orlando by blending real estate, local culture, and community stories into a vibrant viewing experience. Each episode features Greg and Sonia Mann:

Highlighting notable neighborhoods and distinctive properties in and around Orlando

Celebrating local businesses, nonprofits, and community organizations

Spotlighting the people and stories that shape everyday life across Central Florida

"As hosts of Florida Lifestyles, our goal is to shine a light on the people and places that make Orlando such a special place to call home," said Greg and Sonia Mann, hosts of Florida Lifestyles. "From longtime local businesses to new voices in our community, we want viewers to see themselves and their neighbors reflected on screen."

Florida Lifestyles is part of REAL Shows Network's growing lineup of locally branded series that highlight communities across the United States.

As part of RSN's national network of locally branded shows, Florida Lifestyles gives its hosts a full 30 minutes to build a recognizable, personality-driven brand while authentically representing the unique character of Orlando, FL. The show provides local organizations, including nonprofits and philanthropic initiatives, along with entrepreneurs and community influencers, a high-quality platform to share their stories through cinematic, lifestyle-driven segments.

Rooted in RSN's mission of positive media, Florida Lifestyles focuses on authenticity, connection, and the everyday experiences that make communities stand out. It uplifts the people, businesses, and causes that make each community extraordinary, offering viewers fresh insight along with engaging, professionally produced entertainment. High-resolution images and video clips from Florida Lifestyles are available upon request.

About REAL Shows Network

REAL Shows Network (RSN) is a national TV network for top real estate professionals and influential local leaders, giving select hosts in each market the exclusive opportunity to lead a full 30-minute show that showcases their expertise, partners, and community. Created by an Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning production team, RSN delivers cinematic, lifestyle-driven storytelling and strategic media exposure that builds authority, deepens community connection, and elevates positive stories in each market. For more information, visit realshows.tv .

