Florida Market Leader in Home Improvement Begins National Expansion with Acquisition of Texas Market Leader

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Home Improvement Associates (FHIA) today announced its 100% acquisition of the largest specialty home remodeling company in Texas, Statewide Remodeling . This purchase represents the first phase of FHIA's planned expansion outside its current home market of Florida.

Ranked as the #1 remodeling company in the state of Florida for the past three years by Remodeling magazine, and the fourth largest in the country in the Qualified Remodeler's Top 500 List; Florida Home Improvement Associates is uniquely positioned for continued growth with the financial backing of York Capital Management , an investment firm with over $18 billion in assets under management.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Statewide, which shares our unsurpassed commitment to quality and best-in-class customer service across all areas of home improvement," said Mel Feinberg, founder & CEO of FHIA.

Since opening its doors in 1994, Statewide Remodeling has grown to over $65 million in annual sales. As the largest specialty remodeling company in Texas, it ranks as the #3 Full-Service Remodeler in the U.S. by Qualified Remodeling Magazine. Statewide Remodeling has offices and showrooms in Dallas, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio, serving over 40,000 customers, and is currently expanding its offerings to Oklahoma and Arkansas. Statewide's commitment to customer service has earned it the coveted "Consumers' Choice Award" for the past ten years straight. Statewide has also been named "Service Provider of the Year" by multiple large retail establishments over the past ten years.

"Statewide Remodeling has enjoyed the path our founders took us down for the past 25 years, and we are excited for the new partnership with FHIA and York Capital Management. With the combined strength of the teams, we will be the leaders in the industry," said Jerry Melton, President of Statewide Remodeling.

Both companies will retain their current organizational structures and focus on opportunities to provide an even broader portfolio of services to consumers. For more information please visit https://www.fhaproducts.com and https://www.statewideremodeling.com .

During the past 50 years, Florida Home Improvement Associates has helped over 40,000 families make their homes more beautiful, safe and energy efficient. FHIA has over 800 employees in offices throughout Florida, serving communities in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Palm Beach, Daytona, Fort Myers, Orlando, Jacksonville, Tampa, and Sarasota. Watch FHIA's remodeling expertise weekly on ABC's SoFlo Home Project and Ready Set Renovate.

Statewide Remodeling is one of the top specialty home renovation providers in the United States. For over 25 years Statewide has offered ultra-high quality, branded products, and competitive prices, presenting a compelling value to our customers. Statewide Remodeling currently serves the great state of Texas with offices in Dallas, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio, and is expanding its service area to Oklahoma and Arkansas.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Deborah Montella, Vice President, Media and Communications at 954-697-9830 or email Deborah.Montella@fhaproducts.com.

