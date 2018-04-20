Florida Mediator Carl Schwait Bestows Scholarship Associated With Haas Humanitarian Award

GAINESVILLE, Fla., April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediator Carl Schwait, recipient of The Florida Bar's G. Kirk Haas Humanitarian Award, recently selected a deserving law student and awarded the associated Haas scholarship to him during the All Rise Program on Student Wellness and Mental Health at the University of Florida Levin College of Law.

His presentation was part of an April 10 event at The University of Florida Levin College of Law. Photo by Rene Thompson.

Mr. Schwait, who is an adjunct professor at the law school, chose second-year law student Daniel-John "DJ" Sewell as the honoree. Upchurch Watson White & Max Mediation Group was one of the sponsors of the April 10 event presented by UF Law and The Florida Bar. The school's dean, Laura Rosenbury; Florida Bar President Michael Higer; and Past President Bill Schifino also addressed attendees.

"I insisted the event be a fun time for students who start their finals soon while emphasizing the need for mental health and wellness and how to achieve it," Mr. Schwait said. A health and wellness fair followed the formal program, and participants included mental health providers from several UF departments, massage therapists, physical trainers and huggable puppies. Students were treated to "human Foosball," other games and ice cream.

Mr. Schwait, who was a longtime Florida Bar leader, is now one of six members of The Bar's Special Committee on Mental Health and Wellness of Florida Lawyers. During the formal program at UF Law, Mr. Schwait introduced the chair of the committee, Dori Foster-Morales, as well as the executive director of The Florida Bar, Josh Doyle. Mr. Schwait has been a mediator with Upchurch Watson White & Max for almost two years and before that had served as senior and managing partner for Dell Graham, P.A. (Gainesville), directing 12 select attorneys with extensive trial experience.

Click here for more information on The Florida Bar's G. Kirk Haas Humanitarian Award and this year's student recipient of The Bar's $3,500 scholarship. For more information about Mr. Schwait or to schedule a mediation with him, please contact his case manager, Mary Lou Struble, at (800) 264-2622.

A nationally leading mediation specialty firm, Upchurch Watson White & Max is known for facilitating reasonable agreements to resolve complex issues. From eight offices in Florida and Alabama, Supreme Court certified attorney mediators with wide-ranging specialties serve as court-appointed and privately employed mediators, arbitrators and third-party neutral case managers, implementing innovative methods of alternative dispute resolution across the country. On the Web: uww-adr.com

