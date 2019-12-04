Florida Mediator Matthew Graduates Harvard Law School Negotiation Master Class

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthew Brickman is a Florida family and divorce mediator who has recently completed the Harvard Negotiation Master Class. Widely recognized as the preeminent leader in the field of negotiation, negotiation research, and dispute resolution, the Program on Negotiation (PON) is an interdisciplinary multi-university consortium based at Harvard Law School.

The founder of iMediate Inc. and iChatmediation.com, also recently graduated the Harvard Business School's Negotiation Mastery program in order to better serve his clients. The Harvard Negotiation Master Class is strictly limited to 60 participants who have completed a prior course in negotiation.

Mr. Brickman made the statement, "It was an absolute phenomenal course with four amazing professors from Harvard and M.I.T., and coaches who are the best of the best from around the world, who helped me grow through professional instruction and live negotiations at the highest level."

His full comments can be seen in the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uPF2wJv3ugI

The Program on Negotiation (PON) is a first-of-its-kind program that offers unprecedented access to experts from Harvard Law School, Harvard Business School, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology - all of whom Mr. Brickman was able to draw from and absorb an abundance of knowledge in the areas of negotiation, bargaining, and resolving and defusing conflict in any situation.

Mr. Brickman's previous announcement of his graduation from the Harvard Business School Negotiation Mastery program.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sI6iBtZnXLI

About Matthew Brickman:

Matthew Brickman has been certified by the Supreme Court of Florida as a county civil family mediator who has worked in the 15th and 19th Judicial Circuit Courts since 2009 and 2006 respectively. He is also an appellate certified mediator who has mediated a variety of small claims, civil, and family cases that number in the hundreds. Read his Customer Reviews.

If you are a law firm and wish to schedule your mediation you can use this form to schedule your mediation online: Law Firm Scheduler

If you are an individual and wish to schedule your mediation you can use this form to schedule your mediation online: Individual Mediation Scheduler

2915 Tuscany Court, Suite 105, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

(877) 822-1479

Connect via Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter

Media Contact:

Matthew Brickman

mbrickman@ichatmediation.com

(877) 822-1479

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12800922

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE iMediate Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ichatmediation.com

