Florida Medicaid to Update Provider Management Capabilities Through Collaboration with HHS Technology Group

HTG's Discover your Provider® solution has been selected to streamline enrollment, renewals, and licensing for Medicaid providers throughout Florida.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HHS Technology Group, LLC™ (HTG) has announced that it has been selected by The State of Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) to streamline the State's Medicaid provider management system in support of Florida's Health Care Connection (FX) Strategy.

Florida's new Provider Services Module (PSM) will be powered by HTG's Discover your Provider (DyP) solution. DyP will consolidate the health care facility and practitioner licensure and Medicaid enrollment and plan credentialing processes into a single source to minimize errors and confusion in the provider community.

DyP offers an advanced online provider portal with electronic and self-service capabilities, such as provider enrollment and license verification, with proven success in improved operational efficiencies, added convenience, and simplified processes, resulting in increased cost savings and a better provider experience.

"The State of Florida has one of the largest and most complex Medicaid programs in the United States, serving over 4 million beneficiaries and approximately 48,500 health care facilities," said Brett Furst, President of HTG. "We are proud to be awarded this contract from AHCA in support of modernizing the State's processes to better the system of care."

Notably, DyP is one of six certified Medicaid Management Information System (MMIS) provider solutions, and HTG is among the few companies to obtain certification for multiple modules, as evaluated and awarded by the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contracting arm.

To learn more about HTG's Discover your Provider platform and its proven success, visit HHS Technology Group online or at the upcoming Medicaid Enterprise Systems Community Conference (MESC23) Booth 634.

About HHS Technology Group, LLC

HHS Technology Group (HTG) is a software and solutions company serving the needs of commercial enterprises and government agencies. HTG delivers modular software solutions, custom development, and integration services for the modernization and operation of systems supporting a broad spectrum of business and government needs. For more information about HHS Technology Group, visit www.hhstechgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Brandon Glenn

Amendola Communications (for HHS Technology Group)

[email protected]

SOURCE HHS Technology Group