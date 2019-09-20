NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Medical Cannabis Conference & Exhibition (FMCCE 2020) will be held June 26 - 28, 2020, at the Naples Grand Beach Resort in Naples, Florida. This conference is a networking and educational forum on the subject of medical cannabis.

This conference is designed for attendees who are active or interested in the medical cannabis industry.

For medical professionals and entrepreneurs, the conference will cover a range of topics, all relevant to the medical cannabis industry, as it pertains to the State of Florida, including but not limited to:

Government Regulation & Policies

Anticipated Reform

Cultivation

Processing

Dispensing

Legal Concerns

Emerging Topics

Running a Medical Cannabis Business

For medical professionals, topics will include:

Introduction to Cannabis as Medicine

Research for Specific Medical Conditions

Symptoms and Diagnosis

Proper Dosage

Contraindications & Drug Interactions

"Education is the key to raising awareness of the clinical uses for medical cannabis." said Ron Watson, CEO of Watson Strategies. "This conference will provide a forum for industry leaders to expand their social capital, and healthcare professionals to expand their knowledge about medical benefits and applications."

Those that should consider attending include:

Advocacy Groups

City and County Commissions

Entrepreneurs

Equipment Suppliers

Insurance Providers

Investment Bankers and Venture Capitalist

Legal Experts

Legislators

Lobbyists

Cannabis growers and distributors

Media

Medical/Clinical Researchers and Students

Physicians

Regulators

Trade Associations

For information on submitting an abstract for an oral or poster presentation, becoming a sponsor, or exhibiting please visit the conference web site at: http://www.fmcce.org

SOURCE The Florida Medical Cannabis Conference & Exhibition

