Florida Not-for-Profit acquires future St. Petersburg retirement community

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 3, Convivial Life, a Florida not-for-profit organization, acquired The Manhattan–St. Petersburg, a new senior living development project along the coastal waterway of the Boca Ciega Bay in the Skyway Marina District. The planning has been underway for months by the developer, LifeStar Living, who organized the purchase of the land in 2021.

"We're delighted to realize this opportunity," says Joel Anderson, representative for Convivial Life and the CEO of LifeStar. "We've envisioned from inception that Convivial was most suitable to be the not-for-profit owner of the project."

Convivial St. Petersburg is the third Florida-based senior living project owned and operated by Convivial. In 2022, LifeStar facilitated the acquisition of two existing communities, The Cabana at Jensen Dunes, Jensen Beach, and Jacaranda Trace, Venice, both with future expansion plans. "Our vision is to carefully grow Convivial so our brand matches the ideal value retirees are seeking for membership-style retirement living," says Jessica Kraft, EVP, Marketing & Sales. We want to establish quality communities with well-appointed amenities and accommodations that fulfill retirees' preferences and the lifestyle they deserve."

During the acquisition process, Convivial completed its preliminary certificate of authority with Florida's Office of Insurance Regulation in becoming a licensed continuing care retirement community (CCRC) that enhances the future project's offerings by giving residents priority access to a full continuum of care including home health, assisted living, memory support, and skilled nursing care, if ever needed. "Most retirees relish over our resort-style amenities and programs that we offer with multiple dining venues, fitness and wellness, arts & leisure, and more; however, the underpinning of 5-star healthcare elevates retirees' peace of mind when they choose to be part of one of our communities," says Anderson, who has directed multiple CCRCs along Florida's Gulf Coast.

Original plans were to complete the project in two phases, but Convivial is now planning to construct the entire project as a single phase that will offer 170 one- to three-bedroom apartment homes ranging from 1,065 to 2,470 square feet with all residences having private balconies overlooking the coastal waterway, historic Skyway bridge, and nearby redevelopment of the Tropicana field. Reservations are being taken by Convivial with new pre-construction pricing that includes discounts on upfront membership fees, expanded benefits for dining, care coordination, and substantial savings on future healthcare. "Convivial brings new savings and incentives for our first-generation members, especially with Convivial's ability to access tax-exempt bond financing for the construction of the project where member's monthly maintenance fees are lower and more predictable long-term.", says Kraft, "Our early depositors are securing significant savings and benefits, as well as their preferred views and locations. Exclusive depositor events are also allowing these early members to create new friendships with their future neighbors and to shape the future culture of the community."

For information on pricing and new inventory, call Convivial St. Petersburg at 727-353-6162.

About Convivial St. Petersburg

Convivial St. Petersburg is the boutique senior living community coming soon to the vibrant St. Petersburg Skyway Marina District. Offering a concierge lifestyle, it will feature sophisticated living spaces, exceptional services, and curated amenities that set a new standard in elevated senior living. With a focus on fulfilling not only members' daily needs, but also their highest aspirations, Convivial St. Petersburg will deliver a retirement experience unlike any other. For more information, visit www.ConvivialStPete.org.

About Convivial Life

Convivial Life is a mission-driven, not-for-profit organization that operates vibrant senior living communities that promote an active lifestyle and opportunities to enjoy life to its fullest. They are inspired to create first-class communities centered in love, life, and laughter, offering distinct residences, desirable amenities, and tailored wellness and healthcare support. If you would like to learn more about Convivial Life and their family of communities, visit their website at https://conviviallife.org/

