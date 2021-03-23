Florida Panthers Keep Check On Emotional Wellness, Select HealthPersonas And KnowMe™️ Technology

HONOLULU, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Hockey League's Florida Panthers understand the importance of emotional wellness, particularly during the challenging times of COVID-19 with changing daily protocols for their arena and operations as well as periods of uncertainty. To support and protect the wellness of the core of the franchise – the people – HealthPersonas was selected for partnership. Delivered via app using voice, video and text, the HealthPersonas team of emotional wellness experts support members by helping them identify and develop skills to navigate life's ups and downs through unlimited 1:1 coaching, 24/7 direct messaging support, and self-directed content.

Founded by Alex Bitoun, co-founder of Livongo, HealthPersonas is an emotional wellness company that improves the way people feel through our HealthGuides and technology. HealthPersonas utilizes KnowMe™️ as the foundation for supporting emotional wellness for employers, healthcare systems, and various other market segments.

"I'm very excited about our partnership and delivering our novel approach to organizational and individual emotional health for the Florida Panthers. The NHL is well-known for featuring some of the toughest and most highly skilled athletes of any sport. Their voice goes a long way in reducing the stigma surrounding mental health," said Founder and CEO of HealthPersonas Alex Bitoun.

"We're proud to be able to offer the HealthPersonas and KnowMe™️ technologies to our full-time Florida Panthers staff," said Vice President of Human Relations Lane Miller. "Providing emotional wellness support tools for our staff helps them to be the best they can be and in turn allows them to serve our Panthers fans, South Florida Community and audiences to the best of their abilities."

About the Florida Panthers Hockey Club

The Florida Panthers entered the National Hockey League in 1993, becoming one of the most successful first-year expansion teams in history. By just their third season, the Panthers reached the 1996 Stanley Cup Final in memorable fashion during their 'Year of the Rat' run as fans in South Florida littered the ice with rubber rats in celebration of goals and wins. In 1998, the Panthers moved from Miami Arena to their current home in Sunrise, Fla., BB&T Center, where the club has won two division titles (2011-12 &; 2015-16), hosted the NHL Draft twice (2001 & 2015) and the NHL All-Star Game in 2003. The Florida Panthers are off to their best start in franchise history since 1996 and are competing in the Central Division of the Eastern Conference for the 2020-21 season.

About BB&T Center

Home to the Florida Panthers Hockey Club and leading international concerts and events, the Broward County-owned BB& T Center is one of the top ranked venues of its kind in the world, servicing Broward, Collier, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach Counties and beyond. BB&T Center has recently earned the global benchmark WELL Building Institute (IWBI)'s WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management. For the latest info about upcoming events, visit www.thebbtcenter.com and follow BB&T Center on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

