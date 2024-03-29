Florida Pediatric Associates Notifies of Bowden Barlow Law, P.A. Data Security Incident

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowden Barlow Law, P.A. ("Bowden Barlow"), which provides debt collection services to Florida Pediatric Associates, LLC ("FPA") has notified FPA that a recent data security incident experienced by Bowden Barlow may have impacted personal and/or protected health information belonging to certain FPA patients. No FPA systems were impacted by the event, which was limited to Bowden Barlow's environment.

On December 27, 2023, Bowden Barlow informed FPA that it had experienced a potential data security incident, and as a result, certain FPA patient data may have been acquired without authorization. Bowden Barlow did not know the scope of the impact to FPA data. Accordingly, FPA immediately engaged a team of cybersecurity experts to assist with our response and investigate what information may have been involved. On February 9, 2024, FPA's investigation identified that some patient and guarantor information may have been involved in the incident.

On March 28, 2024, FPA provided notice of the incident to potentially impacted individuals along with resources to assist them. The potentially affected information may include the following: individuals' names, dates of birth, account numbers, Social Security numbers, health insurance information, claims information, and treatment information.

FPA has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time and can be reached at 1-800-939-4170.

The privacy and security of your information is a top priority for FPA, which deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

SOURCE Florida Pediatric Associates, LLC