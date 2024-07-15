Florida Peninsula Holdings and Windward Holdings Names its Chief Financial Officer, Gary Cantor, Vice Chairman of its Board of Directors

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Peninsula Holdings and Windward Holdings, the companies that own and manage Florida Peninsula Insurance, Edison Insurance, and the newly formed Ovation Home Insurance Exchange, has appointed their Chief Financial Officer, Gary Cantor to be the Vice Chairman of the Board. Cantor is a co-founder of both companies along with partners Paul Adkins (Chairman/CEO), Clint Strauch (President) and Stacey Giulianti (CLO).

"The boards of Florida Peninsula Holdings and Windward Holdings unanimously voted to make Gary our Vice Chairman. Gary is so much more than a founder of our insurance companies, but a major reason in our tremendous growth across the state of Florida. His expertise, knowledge, and relationship with the banking industry is unsurpassed and our company will continue to benefit from his leadership," said Paul Adkins, Chairman and CEO.

Since 2005, Florida Peninsula and Edison Insurance, have grown into two of the largest homeowner carriers in Florida with total written premiums exceeding $1.1B and over 250,000 policyholders.

Cantor held various financial positions at companies like Digital Equipment, Dole Foods, Boatphone, and founded Seven Seas Communication. He earned a BA in Accounting from Boston University and an MBA from Harvard University.

"It's been an incredible journey from the creation of Florida Peninsula, and I am proud of all the hard work from all our team members to become an industry leader in Florida," said Cantor.

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Windward Risk Managers has helped each of its carriers maintain a Financial Stability Rating® of A-Exceptional from Demotech by adhering to disciplined and conservative underwriting principles and conservative reinsurance protection, while offering policyholders an exceptional customer experience, competitive rates and customizable policy options.

