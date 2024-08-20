Florida Peninsula Managers to be Renamed Windward Risk Managers and Expands Capabilities to Service New Carriers

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Peninsula Managers, the Managing General Agency (MGA) behind Florida Peninsula Insurance and Edison Insurance, is changing its name to Windward Risk Managers to better position itself for growth and new opportunities. Over the past two decades, the management company has established itself as an industry leader, operating some of the largest and most reliable home insurance carriers in the state. With a track record of success and a strategic vision for the future, Windward Risk Managers is primed to expand its influence and capabilities.

The leadership team behind Windward Risk Managers is confident in its strategic and operational abilities to continue guiding its current carrier partners to success. "Our dedication to innovation in the insurance industry has been unwavering," says Clint Strauch, president of Windward Risk Managers. "We are prepared to take on new challenges and expand our reach."

Founded in 2005, Windward Risk Managers emerged as a pivotal player in the home insurance market. The company's first home insurance carrier, Florida Peninsula Insurance Company, survived the challenges of Hurricane Wilma that year, which caused $21 billion in damages. Florida Peninsula Insurance Company thrived under the management's guidance.

In 2010, the acquisition and success of Edison Insurance Company highlighted Windward Risk Managers' strategic acumen. This year, Windward Risk Managers proudly added the newly formed Ovation Home Insurance Exchange to its portfolio.

Windward Risk Managers has managed both carriers through multiple hurricanes, including Irma (2017), Michael (2018), Ian (2022), and Idalia (2023). Together, Florida Peninsula Insurance Company and Edison Insurance Company serve more than 250,000 policyholders.

What sets Windward Risk Managers apart in the insurance marketplace is its steadfast leadership team, who have developed cost-effective insurance solutions for nearly 20 years. "The only thing changing is the name," Strauch emphasizes. "We have evolved beyond our origins as Florida Peninsula Managers, and our new name reflects our broader scope and ambition."

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Windward Risk Managers has helped its carrier partners achieve and maintain a Financial Stability Rating® of A-Exceptional from Demotech. This success is attributed to disciplined underwriting principles, conservative reinsurance protection, and a commitment to providing policyholders with competitive rates, customizable policy options, and an exceptional customer experience. For more information about Windward Risk Managers and its services, visit www.windwardriskmanagers.com.

SOURCE Windward Risk Managers