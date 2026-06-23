Florida Poly alumni lead Florida in post-graduation earnings, new data shows

LAKELAND, Fla., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Polytechnic University graduates earn the highest salaries among alumni from Florida's public universities five years after graduation, according to a recent analysis by the Tampa Bay Business Journal based on new Florida Department of Education data.

Florida Polytechnic University campus

The publication reported that Florida Poly alumni earn an average of $93,600 annually five years after completing their degrees, the highest figure in the State University System. The earnings significantly exceed the statewide average of $70,400 by 33%. The University of Florida and Florida State University followed Florida Poly, with median earnings of $78,600 and $72,800, respectively.

The data also shows that Florida Poly's five-year average earnings are nearly 15% higher than the state average at 10 years, reinforcing Florida Poly's reputation for delivering exceptional career outcomes and a strong return on investment.

"The results speak for themselves. From day one, our students are immersed in a rigorous, career-focused learning environment that connects classroom knowledge with real-world experience in a unique way, positioning them for long-term success," said Dr. Devin Stephenson, president of Florida Poly. "We are proud to be different by design, producing graduates who are ready to solve complex challenges and thrive in Florida's fastest growing industries."

The new data reflects a pattern of sustained success for Florida Poly graduates. The University has consistently ranked No. 1 in the State University System for median wages one year after graduation, according to the MyFloridaFuture, showing that its graduates launch their careers with strong earning potential and continue to outperform their peers as their careers progress.

Florida Poly, the state's only public university exclusively dedicated to STEM, focuses on preparing students for high-demand, high-wage careers in engineering, computer science, cybersecurity, data science, and other emerging fields. Students gain practical experience and problem-solving skills through hands-on learning, required internships and capstone design projects that position them to thrive in today's competitive job market.

"This recognition is a testament to Florida Poly's commitment to aligning higher education with industry needs," said Beth Kigel, chair of the Florida Poly Board of Trustees. "Our University is distinctive in that every student must complete internships and industry-sponsored capstone projects before graduation. These valuable experiences allow students to demonstrate their abilities, gain firsthand insight into the workplace and build relationships with employers that often lead directly to career opportunities. That collaboration is a key reason our graduates are so successful."

SOURCE Florida Polytechnic University