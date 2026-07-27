Florida Poly degrees match nation's highest-paying majors

LAKELAND, Fla., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineering and technology fields dominate the nation's highest-paying college majors, according to a recent analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. At Florida Polytechnic University, students are preparing for careers at the forefront of those high-demand, high-wage fields.

Florida Polytechnic University offers degree programs aligned with the nation’s top-paying majors, as identified by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The analysis shows that many of the country's top-paying undergraduate degrees are concentrated in engineering and computing disciplines, including computer science and computer, aerospace, industrial, electrical and mechanical engineering – all programs offered at Florida Poly. The institution is the state's only public university dedicated exclusively to STEM.

Computer engineering topped the list, with early-career median earnings of $90,000, followed by computer science at $87,000. By mid-career, graduates in those fields earn salaries of $131,000 and $120,000, respectively.

"Students choose Florida Poly because they want careers that make a difference and provide lasting opportunities," said Dr. Devin Stephenson, Florida Poly's president. "These findings reinforce what we see every day. Employers are seeking graduates with strong technical skills, critical thinking and the ability to solve complex problems. Our students graduate ready to meet that demand and build rewarding careers."

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's analysis underscores the solid earning potential across these STEM majors. Across the 74 degrees included in the report, graduates earned a combined median early-career wages of $58,000 and mid-career median wages of $87,000.

Florida Poly graduates are outperforming those benchmarks. Alumni earn an average of $93,600 annually five years after graduation – the highest in the State University System, according to a recent analysis of Florida Department of Education data. That figure exceeds the statewide average of $70,400 by 33%.

"We work closely with industry to ensure our academic programs reflect the skills industry needs today and in the future," said Dr. Brad Thiessen, the University's provost. "That alignment translates directly into strong career outcomes and long-term career success."

In addition, Florida Poly has consistently ranked No. 1 in the State University System for median wages one year after graduation, according to MyFloridaFuture, demonstrating the lasting return on investment of a Florida Poly education.

These results reflect a clear relationship between the University's academic programs and workforce demands identified in national wage data.

The top 10 majors and their median wages are:

Computer engineering: early career, $90,000; mid-career, $131,000

Computer science: early career, $87,000; mid-career, $120,000

Chemical engineering: early career, $85,000; mid-career, $135,000

Aerospace engineering: early career, $85,000; mid-career, $130,000

Industrial engineering: early career, $83,000; mid-career, $100,000

Electrical engineering: early career, $82,000; mid-career, $123,000

Mechanical engineering: early career, $80,000; mid-career, $120,000

Miscellaneous engineering: early career, $75,000; mid-career, $105,000

General engineering: early career, $75,000; mid-career, $105,000

Construction services: early career, $75,000; mid-career, $120,000

SOURCE Florida Polytechnic University