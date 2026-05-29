New state investment fuels Florida Poly's continued momentum and growth

LAKELAND, Fla., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Polytechnic University is poised to continue its strong trajectory of growth following the Florida Legislature's approval of $19 million in the state's 2026-2027 budget to support student success initiatives, infrastructure growth and strategic enrollment expansion.

The Florida Legislature approved $19 million in the 2026-2027 state budget to support Florida Polytechnic University’s growth.

The legislative investment includes $10 million toward the construction of the new Student Achievement Center (StAC), a critical campus facility designed to serve as a central hub for student support and engagement. The latest allocation builds on the Legislature's previous investments of $12 million last year and $5.7 million in 2024, bringing total state support for the project to $27.7 million to date.

The StAC, an $85 million, 138,400-square-foot facility, will provide a wide range of services and resources focused on student success, including academic support, career planning, professional development, and engagement opportunities.

"Florida Poly has become an important driver of student success and economic development in our region," said State Sen. Colleen Burton, who represents part of Polk County. "The Student Achievement Center will strengthen that role by providing students with the resources, support, and opportunities they need to thrive in today's fast-changing world."

In addition, Florida Poly received $7.5 million in non-recurring funding for its Rising to 3,000 initiative, which supports the University's strategic goal of reaching a 3,000-student enrollment by 2030. The effort aims to expand the student body and increase access to Florida Poly's high-demand STEM education. The University also secured $1.5 million for operational support.

"This investment is a powerful vote of confidence in the role Florida Poly plays in advancing science, technology, engineering, math, and medical education and workforce development. we are grateful to the Florida Legislature and our local delegation for their continued support and belief in our mission," said Dr. Devin Stephenson, president of Florida Poly. "These funds will help us expand opportunities for students, strengthen our campus, accelerate our growth and prepare the next generation of solution seekers, problem solvers and tech leaders."

The University has experienced significant growth in recent years, with record enrollment and rising demand from students seeking high-quality, hands-on STEM education. As Florida's only public university exclusively dedicated to STEM disciplines, Florida Poly remains uniquely positioned to meet the needs of the state's evolving economy.

"Florida Poly continues to open doors for students while strengthening the talent pipeline that will shape Florida's future economy," said State Rep. Jennifer Canady, who represents part of Polk County. "Supporting the University's growth means investing in opportunities that will help drive progress across our state for years to come."

The Board of Trustees views the investment as a significant step in supporting the University's next phase of development and institutional advancement.

"Florida Poly's trajectory has never been stronger," said Beth Kigel, the board's chair. "With growing enrollment, expanding academic programs, stronger industry partnership and bold plans for the future, the University is poised to reach new heights. These resources will help boost that momentum and further establish Florida Poly as a premier destination for STEM+M education, research, and discovery."

The state budget remains subject to line-item vetoes by Gov. Ron DeSantis before taking effect July 1, with the start of the 2026-27 fiscal year.

SOURCE Florida Polytechnic University