Florida Power & Light Company named national ReliabilityOne® award winner for reliability and value

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) received the 2025 ReliabilityOne® National Reliability Award from PA Consulting for delivering outstanding service reliability to more than 6 million customer accounts across Florida. PA Consulting also honored FPL with its national Reliability Value Award for keeping customer bills as low as possible while prioritizing strategic investments in the electric grid to meet current and future energy needs.

Why it matters: Today, FPL customers benefit from top-tier reliability. The award recognizes FPL's commitment to superior performance, continuous improvement and effective response to severe weather events.

By the numbers : Through continuous, smart investments and dedication to service, FPL delivered its best year ever for overall system reliability in 2024 according to key industry metrics. For nearly a decade, FPL's reliability has ranked in the top 10% nationally while customer bills have remained well below the national average – a record that continues in 2025.

40% improvement in overall system reliability in the past two decades.

improvement in overall system reliability in the past two decades. 59% better service reliability than the national average.

better service reliability than the national average. 82% of FPL's main power lines, systemwide, are hardened – serving critical services such as hospitals and 911 call centers.

of FPL's main power lines, systemwide, are hardened – serving critical services such as hospitals and 911 call centers. 96% of FPL's transmission structures are steel or concrete.

of FPL's transmission structures are steel or concrete. More than 3,200 Storm Secure Underground Program projects have converted neighborhood power lines underground since 2019.

Storm Secure Underground Program projects have converted neighborhood power lines underground since 2019. 227,000 intelligent devices installed across the FPL grid prevent outages before they happen and enable faster power restoration, avoiding 15 million customer outages since 2011.

A word from FPL Vice President of Power Delivery Mike Jarro: "This recognition reflects our team's unwavering commitment to delivering the reliable service our customers depend on every single day. Our investments in smart grid technology and infrastructure resilience ensure Florida families and businesses have electricity when they need it most and enable us to restore service quickly after storms. As Florida continues to grow, we're leveraging emerging technologies and advanced grid solutions to stay ahead of tomorrow's challenges and continue setting the standard for reliability nationwide."

A word from PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® Program Director Derek HasBrouck: "Since its inception 25 years ago, PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® program has identified and honored industry- leading utilities that consistently deliver reliable and resilient service to their customers. FPL is one of few organizations leading the way in demonstrating to customers, employees and external stakeholders what it means to continuously deliver excellence in reliability and provide an elevated experience."

Dig Deeper: The selection criteria for the ReliabilityOne® National Reliability Award are both quantitative and qualitative and include superior regional performance, continuous improvement, leadership in outage data collection, organizational focus on reliability and resiliency and effective response to major outage events.

Also notable: This marks the eighth time in eleven years FPL has earned this prestigious national reliability award. It is the first-ever recipient of the national Reliability Value Award.

About Florida Power & Light Company

As America's largest electric utility, Florida Power & Light Company serves more customers and sells more power than any other utility, providing clean, affordable, reliable electricity to more than 6 million accounts, or approximately 12 million people. FPL operates one of the most fuel efficient and cleanest power generation fleets in the U.S and in 2025 won the ReliabilityOne® National Reliability Award for the eighth time in the last eleven years. The company was also recognized by Escalent in 2022 as one of the most trusted U.S. electric utilities for the ninth consecutive year. FPL is a subsidiary of Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), a clean energy company widely recognized for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is also the parent company of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com , www.FPL.com , www.NextEraEnergyResources.com .

About PA Consulting

We believe in the power of ingenuity to build a positive human future. As strategies, technologies, and innovation collide, we create opportunity from complexity. Our diverse teams of experts combine innovative thinking and breakthrough technologies to progress further, faster. Our clients adapt and transform, and together we achieve enduring results. We are about 4,000 strategists, innovators, designers, consultants, digital experts, scientists, engineers, and technologists. And we have deep expertise in consumer and manufacturing, defense and security, energy and utilities, financial services, government and public services, health and life sciences and transport. Our teams operate globally from offices across the US, UK, Ireland, Nordics, and Netherlands. Discover more at paconsulting.com and connect with PA on LinkedIn and X . PA. Bringing Ingenuity to Life.

PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® awards are presented to electric utilities providing their customers with the highest levels of reliability in the industry. PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® study is based on standard industry reliability statistics that measure the frequency and duration of electric power outages. As a group, ReliabilityOne® participants on average experienced over 50% fewer sustained outages, and their collective system saw 60% shorter outage durations than the average US investor-owned utility. PA Consulting has been analyzing electric utility performance since 1987. For more information about PA Consulting, visit https://www.paconsulting.com/industries/energy-and-utilities

