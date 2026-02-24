Florida Private Schools Sue Step Up For Students Over Alleged Scholarship Payment Delays -- Florida Scholarship Transparency and Accountability Initiative

Lawsuit Seeks Transparency and Judicial Review of State Scholarship Administration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 18, 2026 Florida private schools has filed a civil lawsuit against Step Up For Students (SUFS), the nonprofit organization designated by the State of Florida to administer multiple state-authorized scholarship programs serving students across the state.

The filed complaint and supporting legal documents are publicly available at: https://fstai.help/case-resources/

The lawsuit alleges documented scholarship payment delays, funding reductions, and instances of non-payment affecting eligible students enrolled at participating private schools. According to the complaint, supporting records include invoices, payment timelines, administrative correspondence, and related financial documentation reflecting alleged disbursement inconsistencies.

The plaintiffs are seeking judicial review, transparency measures, and corrective action to ensure scholarship funds are administered in accordance with statutory requirements and contractual obligations.

"Our clients continued serving students in good faith while working to resolve these concerns through established administrative channels," said Attorney Lamonte W. Carter, Esq. for the plaintiffs. "This filing seeks judicial clarification and structural accountability in the administration of state scholarship funds."

Participating schools assert that the alleged irregularities created operational strain, financial uncertainty, and administrative burdens for institutions that continued educating scholarship students while awaiting resolution. Schools involved state that the matter reflects procedural concerns within the scholarship disbursement process rather than a challenge to school choice policy itself.

Schools and families seeking additional information or wishing to review the case materials may access updates and documentation at https://fstai.help.

The plaintiffs emphasize that the lawsuit does not oppose Florida's school choice programs, but instead seeks accountability and structural clarity in the administration and disbursement of scholarship funds.

About Florida Scholarship Transparency & Accountability Initiative (FSTAI)

The Florida Scholarship Transparency & Accountability Initiative (FSTAI) is a statewide coalition of private schools and families advocating for transparency, accountability, and procedural clarity in the administration of Florida's state-authorized scholarship programs. The initiative provides public documentation resources, case updates, and informational town halls across Florida. Learn more at https://fstai.help.

SOURCE Florida Scholarship Transparency & Accountability Initiative (FSTAI)