Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement

"Positive on so many levels, this agreement will help ensure that we have clean, safe, reliable natural gas service at affordable rates while at the same time creating local jobs," said Carolyn Bermudez, vice president of Florida City Gas.

With the proposed rate increase, the typical residential customer will experience an average increase of $1.45 per month or 5.3 percent. The settlement also reflects the $4.6 million net savings to customers as a result of Florida City Gas's implementation of federal tax reform legislation enacted in December 2017.

Additionally, the Florida City Gas rate case settlement establishes a storm reserve fund to adequately support restoration efforts for weather-related events.

"We applaud the work of all of the parties in the case and the constructive regulatory environment that enables us to continue investment in Florida," said Bryan Batson, president of Florida City Gas.

Florida City Gas has not requested a base rate increase in over 14 years. The FPSC is expected to issue a final order by mid-April and the new approved rate will become effective June 1.

About Florida Gas

Florida City Gas is one of seven natural gas distribution companies of Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). Florida City Gas serves approximately 109,000 residential and commercial natural gas customers in Florida's Miami-Dade, Brevard, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties. For more information, visit floridacitygas.com.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.6 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in seven states and more than 1 million retail customers through its companies that market natural gas and related home services. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines, asset management for natural gas wholesale customers and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit Southern Company Gas at southerncompanygas.com.

