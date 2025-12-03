Florida Quantum Launches at Tech Basel Miami AI Summit to Organize and Accelerate the State's Quantum Economy

MIAMI, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just one week after the federal government unveiled the Genesis Mission, a sweeping national initiative to accelerate science and innovation through quantum technologies and next generation advanced computing, leaders from Florida's technology and venture sectors today announced the formation of Florida Quantum. This new statewide initiative aims to organize, attract, and accelerate quantum innovation across Florida. The announcement took place during eMerge Americas' Tech Basel AI Summit Miami, underscoring Florida's growing role as a hub for emerging technologies in a moment of renewed national focus on quantum driven innovation.

The Florida Quantum initiative is co-led by Matt Cimaglia, founder & managing partner of Quantum Coast Capital, and Tony Jimenez, managing partner of Medina Ventures, in collaboration with the Florida Alliance for Quantum Technology (FAQT), eMerge Americas, and with support from FloridaCommerce. The effort aligns with federal initiatives under the White House's Office of Science & Technology Policy (OSTP), the U.S. Department of Commerce, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the U.S. Department of Energy, and the CHIPS Research and Development Office (CRDO), and reflects quantum technology's designation as a priority within the Office of the Under Secretary for Research and Engineering's Critical Technology Areas.

Operating under FloridaQuantum.org, this initiative connects private industry, and government to strengthen Florida's position in the global quantum landscape. Its mission is to inspire quantum companies to build in Florida, develop a skilled workforce for the quantum era, and diversify the state's technology investment portfolio within this rapidly emerging ecosystem. The launch builds on the momentum of the third Quantum Beach held this past October, a gathering that convened leading quantum companies, investors, researchers, and policymakers, signaling that Florida's quantum activity is evolving from scattered events into a coordinated statewide movement.

"Florida has long been a launchpad for technological revolutions from the early days of computing to the modern aerospace era," Cimaglia said. "With quantum, we're organizing early to ensure Florida doesn't just participate, we lead. This initiative will serve as a catalyst for collaboration, capital, and talent across the state."

Bridging innovation with implementation, Florida Quantum aims to connect state and federal efforts while fostering investment and workforce development. "Connecting Florida's universities, investors, and leading quantum companies with federal and private partners, we're building a sustainable ecosystem that drives research, with a path to commercialization, and long-term job creation in quantum technologies," Jimenez said.

Florida Quantum is prioritizing the creation of real business opportunities as the catalyst for statewide growth, recognizing that successful companies drive faster change in educational systems and workforce pipelines; a dynamic already unfolding in other states around the semiconductor sector. The initiative will coordinate statewide quantum efforts, engage accelerator programs, and build pathways for capital investment into quantum-focused companies and research. At the same time, it will support workforce development, including early K–12 exposure to foundational quantum concepts, to prepare for long-term demand. Initially privately funded, the organization will operate as a coalition while developing partnerships with universities, venture networks, and federal agencies to enact state legislation that will attract leading quantum companies and expand Florida's role in the national quantum economy.

"Florida Quantum represents a bold step by the private sector to expand and strengthen Florida's quantum ecosystem, working to compliment the recently launched 15-university Florida Alliance for Quantum Technologies (FAQT) mission," said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. "By uniting public and private partners across education and the quantum industry, this initiative will support the technologies essential to national defense, cybersecurity, health innovations, financial services, data security and the future of transportation and logistics."

States like Maryland, Illinois, New Mexico, and most recently Connecticut have established statewide quantum alliances that serve as central points of coordination, giving companies a clear pathway to engage with government, research institutions, and capital networks. Florida Quantum will follow a similar model, offering companies a place to plug into a defined statewide strategy rather than navigating fragmented channels. Participation will signal commitment to a forward-looking, business-ready ecosystem, one that is policy-aware, industry-connected, and aligned with national priorities. For quantum companies, being part of this collective means gaining visibility, access to research partnerships, and a voice in shaping Florida's investment and workforce future.

2025 has been designated the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology (IYQ2025), marking a global recognition of quantum's transformative potential. As countries begin mobilizing around new standards, infrastructure, and workforce initiatives, Florida Quantum is working to ensure Florida is not just aligned with national and international efforts, but positioned to lead them.

The founding members of Florida Quantum represent a coalition of leaders across sectors including business executives, academic researchers, national security experts, former government officials, and pioneers shaping the future of the quantum industry:

About Quantum Coast Capital

Quantum Coast Capital is focused on advancing the next generation of quantum technologies and the people building them. The firm identifies emerging opportunities in quantum computing, sensing, and related advanced technologies, while contributing to the development of a broader innovation ecosystem through research, collaboration, and strategic engagement. Learn more at QuantumCoastCapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Medina Ventures

Medina Ventures is a Florida based early-stage, dual-use venture capital fund focused on backing "deep tech" startups, including AI and quantum technologies, that strengthen American competitiveness and security. Led by experienced founders and operators that pioneered the dawn of the internet, cybersecurity, and cloud computing, the firm partners with ambitious founders, drawing on deep technical and company-building expertise to help transform breakthrough ideas into enduring businesses.

About eMerge Americas

eMerge Americas is a strategic convener and catalyst for innovation, bringing together global enterprises, startups, investors, and government leaders to accelerate advancements in AI, finance, health, and national security. Through year-round programming and its annual global tech conference + expo in Miami, eMerge Americas connects capital, talent, and ideas to drive impactful progress, strengthen industries, and bring transformative and emerging technologies to market. Since 2014, the global tech conference + expo has attracted 20,000+ attendees annually from over 50 countries and catalyzed billions in venture investment.

