Florida Realtor® Magazine Wins Top Awards

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Realtor, the Business Magazine of Florida Real Estate and monthly trade publication of Florida Realtors®, recently won seven awards in the 2019 Florida Magazine Association's (FMA) competition.

Under design excellence, Florida Realtor won two Charlie Awards, the competition's top honor or gold standard, for Best Photo Illustration (100 Rich Niches, August 2018) in the Association category and for Best Design, Department, (Market It) also in the Association category. The magazine won a Silver Award or second place for Best Cover Design (100 Rich Niches, August 2018), and two Bronze Awards, or third place, for Best Design, Feature (100 Rich Niches, August 2018); and for Best Overall Magazine, Association category.

Judges recognized the magazine for its writing with a Charlie Award for Best Writing, Service Feature (Real Estate 3.0, May 2018). Florida Realtor also won a Silver Award for Best Writing, Department (Market It).

"It's an honor to receive these awards," said Janelle Pruitt, chair of Florida Realtors Communications Committee for 2019. "Our Realtor members appreciate Florida Realtor magazine as their go-to resource offering marketing tips, success strategies and a wealth of information – all aimed at helping them boost their business. We're proud that Florida Realtor magazine has achieved this recognition from the state publishing industry."

The Florida Magazine Association represents the state's publishing industry with more than 200 association, trade/technical and consumer magazines. More than 500 entries were submitted for this year's Charlie Awards contest from publications produced in Florida. Awards were presented during FMA's 2019 Media Conference in July at The Vinoy in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to its 187,000 members in 51 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Media Center website is available at http://media.floridarealtors.org .

SOURCE Florida Realtors

