Florida Realtors® 2019 Convention & Trade Expo Offers Success Strategies, Tips to Boost Business

ORLANDO, Fla., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Success strategies from top industry leaders, the latest in high-tech devices and a chance to network with other real estate professionals: That's what the Florida Realtors® 2019 Convention & Trade Expo offers – opportunities to boost business and the bottom line.

This year's Convention & Trade Expo takes place Aug. 21-22, 2019, at the Rosen Shingle Creek resort in Orlando, with the popular REBarCamp slated to kick off the event on Tuesday, Aug. 20. Then Realtor members will get down to the business of the state association and wrap up the week with governance meetings, Aug. 23-25, 2019.

"Florida Realtors 2019 Convention and Trade Expo is the one business event this year that every Realtor should attend," says 2019 Florida Realtors President Eric Sain, a Realtor and district sales manager with Illustrated Properties in Palm Beach. "Over the course of just two days, Realtors have the chance to learn successful business strategies from top industry leaders, get new marketing tips, hear inspirational speakers offer advice from the trenches, network with colleagues and enjoy exciting entertainment. Florida Realtors' annual convention provides outstanding value to anyone interested in the latest trends, technology and best practices. I'll be there – will you?"

The 2019 convention features more than 40 education sessions from top industry speakers on various topics such as new trends in real estate, disaster recovery planning, Florida's water crisis, how to make the most of the home-share trend, video marketing, Florida's evolving cannabis laws, best practices for brokers and much more.

Convention highlights

REBarCamp: Aug. 20 , 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. ; registration sign-in starts at 8:30 a.m.

This year marks the 10 th year for the event's peer-to-peer learning and sharing. However, industry powerhouses are on tap to facilitate sessions, including: Sean Carpenter , Jay Thompson , Nick Baldwin and Tristan Ahumada with Lab Coat Agents to name a few. More than 500 Realtors attended last year's REBarCamp. Cost for day, which includes lunch and the After Party, is $15 . Register through Eventbrite to guarantee a ticket.

, ; registration sign-in starts at This year marks the 10 year for the event's peer-to-peer learning and sharing. However, industry powerhouses are on tap to facilitate sessions, including: , , and with Lab Coat Agents to name a few. More than 500 Realtors attended last year's REBarCamp. Cost for day, which includes lunch and the After Party, is . Register through Eventbrite to guarantee a ticket. General Session Keynote: Aug. 21 , 1:30 - 2:30 p.m.

Songwriter and Grammy-nominated Top 40 singer John Ondrasik , also known as Five for Fighting, brings home his message of "Harnessing Inspiration and Creativity to Design the World You Want" on piano and guitar. One complimentary ticket is included with full convention registration. One additional ticket can be purchased by full convention attendees for $30 .

, Songwriter and Grammy-nominated Top 40 singer , also known as Five for Fighting, brings home his message of "Harnessing Inspiration and Creativity to Design the World You Want" on piano and guitar. One complimentary ticket is included with full convention registration. One additional ticket can be purchased by full convention attendees for . Dance Party with "Party on the Moon": Aug. 21 , 8 - 11 p.m.

Returning for the 5th year in a row, American's No. 1 Party Band, Party on the Moon delivers a high-energy evening of the latest dance music, '80s classic rock, Latin, disco/funk, R&B and Motown. This 13-piece band – with singers, musicians and dancers – has performed worldwide. One complimentary ticket for the party is included with full convention registration. Additional tickets can be purchased by any attendee for $30 .

, Returning for the 5th year in a row, American's No. 1 Party Band, Party on the Moon delivers a high-energy evening of the latest dance music, '80s classic rock, Latin, disco/funk, R&B and Motown. This 13-piece band – with singers, musicians and dancers – has performed worldwide. One complimentary ticket for the party is included with full convention registration. Additional tickets can be purchased by any attendee for . Awards Luncheon, featuring entertainment by the Funkywunks: Aug. 22 , noon - 1:30 p.m.

Florida Realtors honors Realtor excellence and service at this ticketed event, including recognizing the Humanitarian of the Year and Realtor of the Year and other award winners. Orlando dance troupe the Funkywunks was a contender on the World of Dance TV show in 2018, making it to the third week of the duels. Judges praised their high-energy, funky and entertaining routines, specifically noting the group's commitment and innovative choreography. Tickets for the Awards Luncheon are $50 and will be sold until noon on Aug. 22 , or as long as they're available.

, Florida Realtors honors Realtor excellence and service at this ticketed event, including recognizing the Humanitarian of the Year and Realtor of the Year and other award winners. dance troupe the Funkywunks was a contender on the World of Dance TV show in 2018, making it to the third week of the duels. Judges praised their high-energy, funky and entertaining routines, specifically noting the group's commitment and innovative choreography. Tickets for the Awards Luncheon are and will be sold until noon on , or as long as they're available. Closing Session Keynote with Ryan Serhant : Aug. 22 , 4 - 5p.m.

Learn Serhant's professional secrets, as the super sales broker and Bravo TV star tells his rags-to-riches story: "The Four W's: How identifying Your Way, Work, Wall & Win Leads to Success." One complimentary ticket is included with full convention registration. One additional ticket can be purchased by full convention attendees for $30 .

: , Learn Serhant's professional secrets, as the super sales broker and Bravo TV star tells his rags-to-riches story: "The Four W's: How identifying Your Way, Work, Wall & Win Leads to Success." One complimentary ticket is included with full convention registration. One additional ticket can be purchased by full convention attendees for . The Trade Expo, Aug. 21 , 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. , and Aug. 22 , 8:30 a.m. - 4 pm .

The expo features more than 200 industry experts and exhibitors showcasing the latest marketing and technology products. Attendance to the Trade Expo (Expo only admittance) is free!

Some of the sponsors for the 2019 convention include: Title Sponsor, BoomTown!; Titanium Association Sponsors, RAPB +GFLR, (Realtors Association of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale Realtors) and Miami Realtors; Titanium Sponsors, Northeast Florida Association of Realtors, RealtyWEB.net, Metro Market Trends and Stellar MLS; Diamond Association Partner, Orlando Regional Realtor Association; Ruby Association Partner Sponsor, Royal Palm Coast Realtor Association; Gold Partners, Century 21 and realtor.com; Sapphire Association Partner Sponsor, Naples Area Board of Realtors; Vehicle Sponsor, FCA – Fiat Chrysler Automobiles; Emerald Association Partner, Greater Tampa Realtors and Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee; Popcorn Sponsor, Form Simplicity; Registration Bag Sponsor, Florida Realtors PAC; Notepad Sponsor, Find a Mortgage Broker.com; Interactive Wall Sponsor, wizehire; General Sponsors, American Home Shield, America's Title Corp., gte financial, Realtors Association of Citrus County, Dot Loop, HomeSnap, HomeTeam Inspection Service, Freedomtax International, Loan Genuis, NARPM, Supreme Title and Escrow and Tenantreports.com.

Register online through Aug. 12 for the Florida Realtors convention or by calling 1-800-669-4327. The full event registration fee for members is $150 through July 19 and $160 from July 20 - Aug. 12, 2019. The cost is $175 for non-members through July 19 and $185 from July 20 - Aug. 12. After Aug. 12, registration will be handled at the convention site. For more info, check out http://convention.floridarealtors.org/.

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to its more than 187,000 members in 52 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Media Center website is available at http://media.floridarealtors.org.

