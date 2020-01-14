Florida Realtors® 2020 Real Estate Trends: What's Ahead for Fla. Real Estate?

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate helps drive Florida's growth, and figuring out what lies ahead in 2020 is a key question for policymakers, residents and Realtors. That's the focus of this year's Florida Realtors® 2020 Real Estate Trends summit, which also will feature a panel discussion on the latest trends in construction and development.

Two highly respected economists, Florida Realtors Chief Economist Dr. Brad O'Connor and Dr. Sean Snaith, director of the University of Central Florida's Institute for Economic Competitiveness, will share their insights at Florida Realtors 2019 Real Estate Trends on Jan. 23, 2020, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tickets are not required. The session is a highlight of Florida Realtors' annual Mid-Winter Business Meetings, which take place from Jan. 22-26, 2020, at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld, 6677 Sea Harbor Drive, Orlando, Fla., 32821.

Dr. Snaith will provide a thorough economic outlook for Florida and its diverse metro areas, while Dr. O'Connor will focus on the Sunshine State's real estate market. He will recap how 2019 ended and share his expectations for the year ahead.

"Unexpectedly low mortgage rates were the big story in last year's housing market, leading to more home sales across Florida than originally anticipated," O'Connor says. "Meanwhile, home prices continued to march upward throughout the year, increasing affordability challenges in several markets around the state. The inventory of homes for sale remains low and builders are still unable to satisfy the demand driven by Florida's strong, vibrant economy."

"Our primary focus at Florida Real Estate Trends 2020 will be to explore which of these trends will continue throughout the course of the next 12 months."

Following the economic presentations, a panel of homebuilders and commercial real estate experts will share their 2020 outlook. Moderated by Jennifer Quinn, an economist and director of economic development for Florida Realtors, the panel includes Kristine Smale, who heads up the Meyers Research Advisory Team; Matt Orosz, co-president of Hanover Family Builders; and Brad Fess, owner of NuDesign Builders Inc.

The panelists will discuss topics such as the anticipated pace of new building in 2020 and the expected price ranges of the new builds, as well as obstacles hindering the development of affordable housing.

"Realtors and anyone interested in Florida's future should attend the upcoming Real Estate Trends event," says 2020 Florida Realtors President Barry Grooms, a Realtor and co-owner of SaraBay Suncoast Realty Inc. "The information you'll gain will provide valuable insight for your business in the months to come."

