Florida Realtors®, FIRA Sign Cooperative Agreement for the Future

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Realtors® and the Federacion Inmobiliaria de la Republica Argentina (FIRA) signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as leaders of the two real estate professional organizations attended the 2024 International Economic Forum of the Americas- Latam Forum in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The MoU agreement establishes the cooperation of the two Realtor organizations in developing a mutually beneficial relationship for their respective members, setting the stage for increased business opportunities.

"As professionals in the real estate industry, we take pride in providing our knowledge and expertise to clients in Florida, Argentina and throughout the world," said 2024 Florida Realtors President Gia Arvin. "Florida Realtors and FIRA share common goals. We look forward to continuing our partnership and building more connections that increase international business opportunities for all of our members."

As part of the agreement, Florida Realtors and FIRA "affirm the value of international collaboration and agree to exchange information in the general field of real estate, promote professionalism in the real estate industry and engage in other activities that provide mutual benefits."

"It is a privilege to host the signing ceremony between Florida Realtors and the Real Estate Chamber of Argentina at this year's IEFA Latam Forum," said Nicholas Rémillard, CEO of the International Economic Forum of the Americas. "One of the key aims of the IEFA is to encourage connection and collaboration on a global scale. Witnessing the signature of this Memorandum of Understanding is testament to this, and to the power of working together in order to achieve common objectives. I congratulate both organizations and look forward to seeing this working relationship develop over the coming years."

