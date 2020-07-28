Florida Realtors® Joins Confederación Inmobiliaria Latinoamericana (CILA)

ORLANDO, Fla., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Realtors® has joined the Confederación Inmobiliaria Latinoamericana (CILA), marking a historic first for the two highly respected real estate organizations.

Florida Realtors' membership in the Confederación Inmobiliaria Latinoamericana means it's the first state in the U.S. to join the group as a benefactor member. CILA is made up of 19 Latin America countries' real estate associations, with Brazil and Mexico being the largest. The 19 countries represent 1 million real estate professionals. CILA also has a bilateral agreement with the National Association of Realtors® (NAR).

"As professionals in the real estate industry, we're proud to share our knowledge and expertise with clients in Florida, Latin America and throughout the world," says 2020 Florida Realtors President Barry Grooms, a Realtor and co-owner of Florida Suncoast Real Estate Inc. in Bradenton. "Florida Realtors and CILA share common goals. We look forward to continuing our partnership and building stronger connections that increase our understanding of each other. Like it says at the end of the classic movie Casablanca, 'I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.'"

Members of the Confederación Inmobiliaria Latinoamericana, https://lacila.org/, also take pride in their professionalism and the value they bring to their clients across the globe.

President of CILA 2020 Ernesto Figueredo Coronel says the organization welcomes Florida Realtors as its first U.S. state member, and is excited about what the two groups can accomplish in the future as they work together on events and develop more opportunities for collaboration.

"Together we are stronger and we can achieve great advances for our members globally," he says.

During Florida Realtors Global Business Committee, set for Aug. 20 from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. EST, CILA President Ernesto Figueredo Coronel has been invited to announce the partnership as part of the live-streaming event. CILA members are welcome to join the event; for more info, please contact Florida Realtors Global Business Director Maria Grulich, [email protected].

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to its 195,000 members in 51 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Media Center website is available at http://media.floridarealtors.org.

SOURCE Florida Realtors

Related Links

floridarealtors.org

