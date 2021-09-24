Florida Realtors® Recognized as One of Central Fla.'s Top Workplaces

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Realtors® has been named as one of the "Top Workplaces" in Central Florida.

The Orlando Sentinel operates the "Top Workplaces" recognition, relying on Philadelphia-based research firm Energage to oversee the confidential and unbiased study. The annual rankings are based on an anonymous workplace culture survey filled out by company employees. Florida Realtors' employees filled out the survey online, and neither the state Realtor association nor the Orlando Sentinel saw the responses.

"Creating a culture of trust and empowerment is an everyday process," says Florida Realtors CEO Margy Grant. "When given the opportunity to do the right thing at the right time, employees will choose to do so when they feel trusted and empowered. At Florida Realtors, we invite our employees into the discussion for our mission to be the 'Voice for Real Estate in Florida.' They are as important to our brand as any of our products, tools or services."

Florida Realtors has 120 employees working in its Central Florida office, which is located just north of Orlando International Airport at 7025 Augusta National Drive in Orlando, Fla. The workplace survey categorized companies by size:

Legacy Workplaces – 34 or fewer employees

Small Workplaces – 35 to 149 employees

Midsized Companies – 150 to 499 employees

Large Workplaces – 500 or more employees

Florida Realtors ranked No. 12 in the Small Workplaces category.

Florida Realtors recently celebrated 100 years of service. Its first meeting took place in 1916, when 68 real estate brokers from 16 Florida communities met in Jacksonville for the first convention.

Today, Florida Realtors is the largest professional trade association in the state with more than 200,000 members – and it recently became the largest state Realtor association in the U.S. It's made up of 51 local and regional Realtor associations or boards. Membership is voluntary and includes residential and commercial agents and brokers, as well as appraisers, real estate counselors, property managers, real estate specialists and related industry affiliates. In addition to the Central Florida office, the association also has a Public Policy office in Tallahassee.

"I am excited to have our people recognized for the critical work they've been doing to drive the real estate industry in Florida," says Florida Realtors Director of Human Resources Chris Mini. "People are the heart of every organization, and the people at Florida Realtors work together to create a collaborative and values-driven organization which in turn transitions to exceptional service for our Realtor members."

See the full 2021 list of the Top Workplaces in Central Florida at the Orlando Sentinel.

