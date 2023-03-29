Florida Realtors® Statement on the Live Local Act Becoming Law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 102, known as the "Live Local Act," a comprehensive, statewide workforce housing strategy designed to increase the availability of attainable housing options for Florida workers who seek to live in the communities they serve.

Please see the following joint statement from Florida Realtors® President Mike McGraw and Florida Realtors® CEO Margy Grant regarding this legislation becoming law.

"Thank you to Governor Ron DeSantis, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, House Speaker Paul Renner, Senator Alexis Calatayud and Representative Demi Busatta Cabrera for their leadership and hard work in making this historic affordable housing initiative a reality. Far too many hard-working Floridians cannot afford to live in a home near where they work. SB 102 tackles this problem in a multi-faceted way that will make the dream of homeownership possible for more Floridians and lower the cost of rents throughout the state."

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to more than 238,000 members in 51 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Newsroom website is available at http://floridarealtors.org/newsroom.

