Florida Realtors' Tech Helpline Adds Over 20,000 New Members in the Last 90 Days

Delivers tech support to five new organizations, now serving over 750,000 Realtors

ORLANDO, Fla., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Helpline, real estate's No. 1 tech support service, reports a growth surge. In the last 90 days, Tech Helpline has added five more Realtor organizations with over 20,000 members, including the Kentucky REALTORS® and the Greater Philadelphia Association of REALTORS®.

Margy Grant is CEO of Florida Realtors Tech Helpline is the real estate industry's No. 1 tech support service, available to nearly half the Realtors in North America - with more than 750,000 members, 17 state associations, and over 70 local associations and organizations in the US and Canada.

In addition to Kentucky REALTORS®' 13,075 members and Greater Philadelphia Association of REALTORS® and its 3,475 members, Tech Helpline brings its leading tech support services to the Greater Greenville Association of REALTORS® with 3,774 members, the Southeast Minnesota REALTORS® with 1,100 members, and the Great Smoky Mountains Association of REALTORS®, with 882 members. All these Realtor organization's members now receive free, unlimited access to Tech Helpline's US-based analysts, providing support in both English and Spanish.

"Realtors need tech support now more than ever as we enter the era of AI – artificial intelligence – with new technology coming to market nearly every day, bringing unique challenges," says Margy Grant, Florida Realtors CEO.

"By providing exceptional, friendly tech support tailored to the real estate industry, we can help agents get the most out of the technology they use, help them protect their tech, assist them when they adopt new tools, and get them back in business when their tech crashes," she added.

Tech Helpline, owned and operated by Florida Realtors, is known for its exceptional service. It's been dubbed "the Genius Bar for real estate" as its tech experts have a combined IT experience of more than 350+ years and support thousands of cases each month.

Tech Helpline support is available by phone, email, or through its mobile app, allowing agents on the go to connect quickly to a tech advisor no matter where they are. The app is available for iPhones and iPads in the Apple App Store and for Android devices via Google Play. From the app, agents and brokers can call a Tech Helpline analyst directly, chat with an analyst, or "open a case" to receive email support from an analyst.

Tech Helpline also provides tech support for Form Simplicity, one of the real estate industry's most popular transaction management programs. Form Simplicity is also owned and operated by Florida Realtors and manages over one million transaction sides annually.

US-based Tech Helpline offers real estate agents bilingual support (English and Spanish), providing an enormous range of software and hardware solutions for tech challenges agents encounter daily. Support includes advanced file and computer recovery services, virus and adware removal from devices, Wi-Fi connection issues, software setup, mobile phone crashes, and more.

"Agents and brokers depend on technology to do their jobs every day," Grant noted. "When their tech fails, they need Tech Helpline's support to get back to business. That's why Tech Helpline year-in and year-out is often the number one member benefit for our clients," she added.

Learn more about Tech Helpline at techhelpline.com.

About Tech Helpline

Tech Helpline began 20 years ago as a service for members of Florida Realtors. Known for its no-nonsense technical advice and warm, friendly customer service, Tech Helpline rapidly grew by offering its service to other REALTOR Associations and organizations, Multiple Listing Services (MLSs), and real estate brokerage firms. Tech Helpline is the real estate industry's No. 1 tech support service, available to nearly half the Realtors in North America – with more than 750,000 members, 17 state associations, and over 70 local associations and organizations in the US and Canada. More information is available online at techhelpline.com.

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida and is the largest state Realtor association in the US. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research, and legislative representation to more than 238,000 members in 51 boards/associations.

Note: The term REALTOR® is a federally registered collective membership mark, which identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

