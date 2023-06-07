Florida Realtors® Wins 2023 ASAE Gold Circle Award for Florida Realtor® Magazine

ORLANDO, Fla., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Realtors® announces that Florida Realtor® magazine has won a prestigious 2023 Gold Circle Award from ASAE (American Society of Association Executives) in the print magazine category. The Gold Circle Awards recognize excellence in the creativity, execution and success of outstanding marketing, membership and communications programs among the association community.

Florida Realtors® has been recognized by ASAE as a 2023 Gold Circle Award winner for Florida Realtor® magazine in the print magazine category.

"We are honored to receive this outstanding recognition for Florida Realtor magazine and excited to share it with our Realtor® members across Florida," said Florida Realtors President G. Mike McGraw, a broker-associate with RE/MAX Central Realty in Orlando. "The magazine serves as a tangible, hands-on and two-way connection between our members and Florida Realtors."

ASAE is the leading organization for association management and the voice of the association profession. Its more than 48,000 members represent both organizations and individual association management professionals. This year's competition drew nearly 170 applications across 16 categories, including convention/meeting campaign, member retention campaign, print magazine, and video. Over 200 judges from a variety of associations, nonprofits and for-profit organizations evaluated this year's entries.

"Being named a Gold Circle Award winner is an incredible honor – these awards from ASAE are highly regarded and a pinnacle of achievement for associations," said Florida Realtors CEO Margy Grant. "This is a testament to the power and effectiveness of Florida Realtor magazine, made possible through the partnership efforts of our leadership team, our Realtor members and our talented management team."

Florida Realtors Senior Vice President of Communications Jeff Zipper, who serves as the publisher of Florida Realtor magazine, said: "Each month, reading Florida Realtor magazine means absorbing timely, accurate market and research data; competent, comprehensive legal assistance; a smorgasbord of professional development tips; pertinent tech takeaways and actionable how-tos for Realtors – by Realtors – in the Realtor voice. Earning the Gold Circle Award shines a spotlight for members on this exuberant experience and rich return on investment, which also builds community and enhances Florida Realtors' brand."

Entries for the Gold Circle Awards competition are judged on criteria established by the ASAE Gold Circle Award Committee for excellence in association marketing, membership, and communications programs. The 2023 awards are sponsored this year by ASAE Business Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of ASAE that develops and manages business solutions that help associations.

"I am thrilled to extend my congratulations to the winners of the 2023 ASAE Gold Circle Awards," said Diana Dabdub, CAE, director of admissions and recruitment affairs at the American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges and chair of the ASAE Gold Circle Awards Committee.

"The Gold Circle Awards recognize and highlight the significant role that marketing, membership and communications association professionals play in promoting and supporting the growth of associations and their members. This year, the winning campaigns showcase innovation, collaboration and creativity, while incorporating a diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility perspective in their design and implementation."

The 2023 Gold Circle Award winners will be recognized on June 22 during the closing session of ASAE's 2023 Marketing, Membership and Communications Conference (MMCC), June 21-22, 2023, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

For more information on the winners, go to the Gold Circle Awards.

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to 238,000 members in 51 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Newsroom is available at http://floridarealtors.org/newsroom.

About ASAE: The Center for Association Leadership – ASAE, at asaecenter.org, is a membership organization of more than 48,000 association executives and industry partners representing 7,400 organizations. Since it was established 100 years ago, its members have and continue to lead, manage, and work in or partner with organizations in more than a dozen association management disciplines, from executive management to finance to technology.

SOURCE Florida Realtors