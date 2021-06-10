Florida Region 1 Counties Select RapidDeploy for Next Generation Tactical Mapping and Data Analytics Services in 9-1-1 Centers Across the Region

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidDeploy, the industry's leading cloud-native emergency response platform, was selected to deliver its Next Generation 9-1-1 bundle that includes advanced tactical mapping and data analytics solution to every 9-1-1 center across Region 1. The new service will accelerate the Panhandle's embrace of Next Generation 9-1-1 technology, which give emergency call takers, first responders and law enforcement a more accurate and comprehensive view of the region, regardless of county boundaries. The 12 participating counties include Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Washington, Bay, Jackson, Holmes, Liberty, Franklin, Gulf and Calhoun.

"Our 9-1-1 telecommunicators are excited to bring this technology into their day-to-day jobs, and we look forward to seeing the benefit it will bring to the public and our law enforcement officers," said Sheriff Tommy Ford of Bay County. "Anytime we have better situational awareness prior to arriving on scene, our first responders are better informed, and can better protect those they are sworn to protect. RapidDeploy's technology will help us do that."

RapidDeploy's RadiusPlus tactical mapping provides unmatched situational awareness tools and advanced location accuracy capabilities that assist in faster response times. RadiusPlus offers advanced GIS features, including real-time traffic, video feeds and authoritative Esri layers. In addition, RadiusPlus gives call takers AI-powered automated language translation and texting capabilities.

"RapidDeploy's tactical mapping tool, RadiusPlus, incorporates a multitude of data integrations from dozens of vendors to provide the best comprehensive operating picture for all first responders including 9-1-1 call takers," said Jason Fuqua, Regional Director for Account Management in the Southeast for RapidDeploy. "Public Safety in Region 1 is leading the way for the state of Florida and we are extremely excited to work with the region and provide real time information during mission critical events."

RapidDeploy's Eclipse analytics platform will provide the region's law enforcement leadership with the ability to analyze key data elements such as location of 9-1-1 calls, call transfers, and misrouted call trends that will help improve response times and better prepare first responders prior to arriving on scene.

Florida's Region 1 counties are the latest in a wave of early adopters of cloud-native services from RapidDeploy for 9-1-1 services. Including this new deployment, RapidDeploy now serves over 750 9-1-1 centers nationwide including statewide deployments in California, Kansas and Arizona.

