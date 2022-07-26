Florida Representative Linda Chaney Presents Parc Center for Disabilities with a Check for $1.5 Million

The funds will support Parc's workforce development program for adults with disabilities.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parc Center for Disabilities, a local nonprofit that provides opportunities for children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities, is honored to have been presented with a $1.5 million check by Florida Representative Linda Chaney Wednesday for the capital improvements of its adult day training facility.

1.5 Million Dollar Check Presentation to PARC

The check comes from an appropriation by the State of Florida that aims to remove barriers in the workforce and support inclusion of all individuals seeking job opportunities. According to Chaney, this was her biggest appropriation this year.

"I will continue to advocate for Parc Center for Disabilities and am happy to know this large sum of money is going towards such a truly wonderful cause," said Representative Chaney.

This contribution will cover capital expenses related to Parc's workforce development programs for adults with disabilities who seek employment opportunities. These programs prepare potential employees for the workforce and fulfill the needs of employers by providing 250 to 400 participants with possibilities for job training, community employment and/or greater community access in an integrated setting that replicates a real-world working environment. The money will be used to pay for a necessary renovation to the outdated facility, built in 1970, that houses these programs and services.

"We are grateful to the state of Florida for seeing this important need," said Michelle Detweiler, President and CEO of Parc Center for Disabilities.

"The number of individuals and families that these funds will impact is tremendous," said Brian Rothey, Assistant Vice President of Parc's Adult Community Programs. "Thank you, Representative Chaney, for your support and continued advocacy for a population that is often invisible."

Parc Center for Disabilities is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide opportunities for children and adults with developmental disabilities to exercise their independence and experience life to the fullest.

3190 Tyrone Blvd. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33710 | (727) 345-9111 | www.parc-fl.org

MEDIA CONTACT:

Selena Huertas

Communications and Social Media Coordinator

[email protected]

727-341-6930

SOURCE PARC