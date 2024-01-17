Florida Reproductive Specialists by IVF FLORIDA Introduces World-Class Fertility Care to North Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Reproductive Specialists by IVF FLORIDA is proud to announce the grand opening of its new clinic located at 8705 Perimeter Park Blvd, Suite 8, in Jacksonville. This marks a significant milestone for Dr. Melinda Henne and Dr. Kari von Goeben as they reaffirm their commitment to providing advanced fertility services and ensuring greater access to care for Jacksonville residents. Florida Reproductive Specialists is dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art technology, inclusive fertility care, and compassionate medical guidance. They are now welcoming new patients to the practice.

Florida Reproductive Specialists offers a comprehensive suite of fertility services, including consultations, fertility testing, low-tech fertility solutions, in vitro fertilization, donor services, egg freezing, genetic screenings, gestational carrier programs, fertility preservation for cancer patients, LGBTQ+ family-building support, financial counseling, and more.

"We are committed to providing the highest standard of care and personalized treatment to our patients in Jacksonville," said Dr. Melinda Henne, double board-certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. "Our team is dedicated to helping individuals and couples on their journey to parenthood, and we look forward to making a positive impact in the community."

Dr. Kari von Goeben, who is also double board-certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, echoed this sentiment, stating, "Bringing Florida Reproductive Specialists to Jacksonville represents our unwavering commitment to providing cutting-edge fertility solutions, compassion, and support to the community we serve."

Florida Reproductive Specialists is a partner with IVF FLORIDA Reproductive Associates, a reputable provider of fertility treatments in South Florida since 1986. With multiple locations throughout Florida, both Florida Reproductive Specialists and IVF FLORIDA Reproductive Associates deliver comprehensive and empathetic care to individuals and couples pursuing family-building solutions. Florida Reproductive Specialists and IVF FLORIDA are proud partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-owned and physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices nationally. To schedule appointments or for more information, please call us at 904-895-4749 or visit our website to complete our online form.

