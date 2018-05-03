Florida Resident Wins Nationwide Competition to Sing National Anthem at Ashford University's Commencement Ceremony on May 6

SAN DIEGO, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, May 6, thousands of Ashford University graduates and their guests will attend Ashford's spring commencement ceremony at the Viejas Arena in San Diego. Only one graduate will perform the national anthem.

Ashford graduate Alli Haynes won Ashford's nationwide competition to open the commencement ceremony with her rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner." Haynes, who filmed and submitted her audition video while deployed with the United States Air Force, earned her bachelor of arts degree in education studies.