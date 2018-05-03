Florida Resident Wins Nationwide Competition to Sing National Anthem at Ashford University's Commencement Ceremony on May 6

SAN DIEGO, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, May 6, thousands of Ashford University graduates and their guests will attend Ashford's spring commencement ceremony at the Viejas Arena in San Diego. Only one graduate will perform the national anthem.
Ashford graduate Alli Haynes won Ashford's nationwide competition to open the commencement ceremony with her rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner." Haynes, who filmed and submitted her audition video while deployed with the United States Air Force, earned her bachelor of arts degree in education studies.
Ashford students submitted audition videos for a chance to be the national anthem singer at Ashford's graduation ceremony. The Ashford University Commencement Committee evaluated the submissions for clarity, musicality, melody, intervals, and ease in relation to the audience. The top selections were shared on the Ashford University Facebook page, where thousands of students, alumni, and guests voted for their favorite.
To view Alli Haynes' national anthem audition video, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WDyU4GQgLlo&feature=youtu.be.
