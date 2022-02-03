Florida RINO Carlos Gimenez (FL-26) Betrayed Donald Trump and Republican Voters, Says America First Political Committee

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida RINO Carlos Gimenez (FL-26) has betrayed Donald Trump and Republican Voters far too many times. The time has come for RINO Gimenez to be replaced in Congress with a true Constitutional Republican.

America First has targeted Florida RINO Carlos Gimenez (FL-26) for a Primary. Gimenez is NOT supported by America First, Donald Trump or the Republican voters in Florida's 26th Congressional District.

RINO Carlos Gimenez (FL-26) Stabbed Donald Trump And Republican Voters In The Back Socialist RINO Carlos Gimenez (FL-26) Will Be Primaried In 2022

RINO Carlos Gimenez has openly voted with Nancy Pelosi and the radical leftists in Congress on critical 'Unconstitutional Issues'. Let's not forget that RINO Gimenez openly supported and 'Voted for Hillary Clinton' in 2016.

Gimenez also defended disgraced RINO Liz Cheney after she voted in favor of the 'Sham Impeachment' against Donald Trump.

RINO Gimenez doubled down in defending Cheney after the Republican Caucus censored and removed RINO Liz Cheney from Republican Party Leadership.

RINO Gimenez also voted for the 'January 6' Socialist Democrat witch hunt against American Citizens and Republican voters. Gimenez, like RINO Liz Cheney openly votes and sides with the Socialist and Radical Democrats.

Some other notable examples of Gimenez Socialist votes include:

RINO Gimenez voted with Nancy Pelosi on H.R. 550, to allow the federal government to create a database, track unvaccinated Americans, who could be targeted, segregated, discriminated against, and forced to comply with vaccination mandates;

RINO Gimenez voted with Nancy Pelosi on Anti-Second Amendment legislation HR-8, making it more difficult for law-abiding citizens to purchase, own, carry, and use a firearm;

RINO Gimenez voted with Nancy Pelosi on H.R. 6 for 'Open Borders and Amnesty' to over 20 million criminal illegal aliens, which would permanently avoid deportation, obtain a pathway to citizenship, and full voting rights;

RINO Gimenez also voted with Nancy Pelosi to strip Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of all Congressional Committee positions.

