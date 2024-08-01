Florida Service Firm to Implement $75k Minimum Compensation

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Service Today, LLC (TST), a leading technology services firm, has announced a groundbreaking employee compensation plan: by 2025, all full-time staff will be paid a total annual compensation package of at least $75,000 per year, regardless of their position or job duties.

To fund this initiative, TST's senior leadership has agreed to a reduction in compensation, a move enthusiastically supported by all board members and Founder and President, Kevin Carbone.

"These are challenging times for working people," Carbone said. "We owe it to our team members to offer a fair living wage that enables them to provide for themselves and their families."

"It's no surprise that many of us have lost faith in our institutions over the last few years. Living costs continue to rise, yet wages for most working Americans have lagged behind. Employers need to step up and do more for their people who are struggling."

"We want the promise of the American Dream to be a reality for our people," Carbone said. "It's more than good business; it's the right thing to do."

TST is celebrating its second consecutive year on South Florida's Best Companies to Work For list. This recognition is attributed to the company's commitment to employee well-being and a superior benefits package that includes:

100% medical, dental, and vision insurance coverage





401K plus company match





Free cell phone service





Free gym membership





Ongoing training and growth opportunities

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Boynton Beach, TST supports clients throughout the United States, and operates with a predominantly remote staff.

TST is a trusted partner for major national firms including GEICO, Petco, Sally Beauty, and Outback Steakhouse.

Customers choose TST for three key reasons: same-day response, no travel fees, and a satisfaction guarantee – if the customer is not satisfied, they do not pay.

