Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches Partners With Firehouse Subs Founders for 'Double the Fun' Campaign

HILLIARD, Fla., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches today announced a partnership with brothers Chris and Robin Sorensen, the founders of Firehouse Subs, to launch a "Double the Fun" campaign supporting Camp Sorensen in northeast Florida.

Robin and his wife, Tabitha, made an anchor donation of $900,000 earlier this year to purchase the former First Baptist Church Jacksonville Hilliard Retreat Center and turn it into a Youth Ranches summer camp. The Sorensen brothers are now providing up to $250,000 to match donations supporting the new camp.

Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches partners with Firehouse Subs founders on matching donation campaign for Camp Sorenesen in northeast Florida.

"We are thrilled to continue our support of the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches and the life-changing work of their camp programs," Robin Sorensen said. "Camp Sorensen will impact so many kids in northeast Florida, and we encourage others to join us in this worthy cause."

Camp Sorensen hosted its first group of campers in August and offers activities for children that include team-building, high ropes, challenge course, canoeing, archery and a host of traditional camp activities. During the remainder of the year, Camp Sorensen offers programs on leadership, diversity, athletics and team-building through community partnerships.

"Once again, we are incredibly grateful to the Sorensens for their generosity and enthusiasm for supporting the mission of the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches," said Youth Ranches President Bill Frye. "Their generous match offers us the chance to multiply the effect of every donation and will help us serve more boys and girls at camp next year."

Donations to Camp Sorensen can be made to the "Double the Fun" campaign online atyouthranches.org and will be used to add a chapel, pool and bathhouse, canoe and kayak launch as well as for renovations to the chuck wagon kitchen and bathrooms.

About the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches

The Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches is dedicated to improving the lives of at-risk children through its three residential child-care campuses (Live Oak, Bartow and Safety Harbor) and its three youth leadership and summer camping programs. Founded in 1957 by the Florida Sheriffs Association, the Youth Ranches has served more than 165,000 children and families.

The mission of the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches is to prevent delinquency and develop lawful, productive citizens. Voluntary contributions are the primary source of funding, especially gifts made through special bequests in wills and trusts. The Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, Inc. is nationally accredited by the Council on Accreditation of Services for Families and Children, Inc. and the American Camp Association. For more information, visit youthranches.org.

Media Contact:

Maria Knapp

(386) 842-5501

[email protected]

Related Images

double-the-fun-campaign.jpg

Double the Fun Campaign Announcement

Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches partners with Firehouse Subs founders on matching donation campaign for Camp Sorenesen in northeast Florida.

SOURCE Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches