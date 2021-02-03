Florida Smiles Dental Protects Clients' Safety With Practiced Protocols for Dental Visits in the New Year

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As of February 1st, 2021, there were 788 cases of COVID-19, which is a 21% decrease from the peak January 15th, 2021. While the decrease in daily cases is good news, Broward County is still designated under the "extremely high risk" category. One can go on the Broward County Case Tracker online to see the updated results of COVID-19. Broward County, Florida Covid Case Tracker - The New York Times (nytimes.com)

During this unprecedented pandemic, people still have many dental needs. They understand the importance of maintaining teeth cleanings several times a year. Some people need to tend to their dental implants or have their gums checked because of swelling. Some people have emergencies such as a painful tooth which needs to be extracted. Many who need to go to the dentist are fearful of human contact during the pandemic. Florida Smiles Dental is dedicated to a clean and safe environment and makes sure their staff is checked daily before entering the office. Their dental offices perform teeth cleanings, dental crowns, veneers, teeth whitening, braces, Invisalign & the treatment of gum disease.

Prior to an office visit, all patients will be contacted and given this verbal questionnaire:

Have you traveled over seas within the last three weeks?

Have you been in contact with anyone who has the coronavirus?

Have you had or have been experiencing a cold, runny nose, sneezing, cough, fever or flu like symptoms or have you been in contact with someone with these symptoms?

If you answer "yes" to any of these questions, then we will require the patient to reschedule their elective procedures. If the answer is "no," patients will be required to adhere to the following guidelines:

We ask patients to wait in their car and call us upon arrival, so that no patients are sitting in the waiting room together.

Family members, or anyone accompanying the patient to the office will wait in their cars.

Prior to any procedure(s), patients will be asked to wash their hands in the bathroom and then we will bring them into the operatory.

