Florida Southern College, Baker College, and Cecil College Leverage Jenzabar's Financial Analytics to Enable Data-Driven Decision-Making

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenzabar, Inc., a leading technology innovator in higher education serving the new student, today announced that Florida Southern College, Baker College, and Cecil College have selected Jenzabar Analytics to accurately spot trends and insights in order to accelerate financial decision-making and drive institutional success.

"Jenzabar Analytics will help Florida Southern put money in the best places to help students while ensuring the long-term viability of the school," said Terry Dennis, Vice President of Finance and Administration at Southern Florida College. "With financial analytics from Jenzabar, we can see a more holistic picture of our overall financial health so we can accurately report on and compare the year-over-year strength of our school."

Florida Southern College is a private liberal arts college located in Lakeland, FL, with approximately 3,500 undergraduate and graduate students. It was recently ranked as one of the top 10 regional universities in the South by US News & World Report.

"We're excited about the growing number of institutions that have acknowledged the importance of analytics to improve a wide variety of departments and initiatives," said Meghan Turjanica, Analytics Product Manager at Jenzabar. "There is great power in being able to easily access information like financial trends and projections or program performance whenever needed for strategic decisions and planning. This means institutions can spend less time crunching the numbers, and more time using data to improve institutional and student outcomes."

About Jenzabar One

Jenzabar One is a unified student system that enables higher education institutions to become more agile and responsive to the demanding needs and expectations of the new student. This powerful suite of technology products and services provides campuses with mobile-friendly solutions for both student and institutional success. Jenzabar One's enhanced, student-centric suite incorporates a wide range of offerings, including Jenzabar Analytics, Jenzabar eLearning, Jenzabar Enrollment, Jenzabar Finance, Jenzabar Financial Aid, Jenzabar Fundraising, Jenzabar Human Resources, Jenzabar Retention, and Jenzabar Student.

About Jenzabar

Created out of a passion for education and a vision for technology, Jenzabar offers disruptive, innovative software solutions and services that empower students' success and help higher education institutions meet the demands of the modern student. Over 1,350 higher educational campuses harness Jenzabar solutions for improved performance across campus and a more personalized and connected experience for the student. For further information, please visit www.jenzabar.com or on Twitter @Jenzabar or LinkedIn.

