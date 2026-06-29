FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE DRIVES AGRIBUSINESS INNOVATION THROUGH CITRUS RESEARCH GROVES

LAKELAND, Fla., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College is honoring its deep roots in Florida's citrus industry through the rehabilitation of two historic campus citrus groves, preserving an important part of the College's heritage while creating new opportunities for education and engagement.

Pictured Left to Right: Hope Johnson, Phillip Rucks, Dr. Jeremy Martin, Mike Hurst, and Alex Prieto.

The return of these groves represents more than a historically significant milestone for the College. They will also enhance opportunities for agricultural research and workforce development while supporting broader efforts to strengthen Florida's citrus industry. As citrus farmers continue to confront the challenges of Huanglongbing (HLB), commonly known as citrus greening, the groves will provide a platform for evaluating production practices and emerging technologies designed to improve tree health, resilience, and long-term sustainability.

The citrus groves were reestablished through a collaborative effort among industry partners and the Florida Southern community, creating a unique partnership between higher education and Florida's agricultural sector. Made possible through the generosity and vision of Florida Southern alumnus Phillip Rucks and Rucks Nursery, as well as Mike Hurst of Citrus Service, Inc. the project reflects a shared commitment to investing in future generations of agricultural leaders and creating meaningful opportunities for students to gain hands-on experience in one of Florida's most cherished industries.

"Florida agriculture has always been built on innovation, and these citrus innovation groves represent an investment in the future of agribusiness. Through these living laboratories, our students will gain hands-on experience with the rootstock varieties, protective technologies, and production systems that are helping the industry address citrus greening and build more resilient citrus operations," said Dr. Michael Weber, Dean of the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise. "We are deeply grateful to Phillip Rucks, Mike Hurst, and our industry partners whose generosity is creating opportunities for future generations of students while helping preserve an industry that is central to Florida's economy and identity."

Rucks Nursery provided the trees that form the foundation of the project. The trees themselves are composed of a rootstock developed by the nursery that is resistant to the HLB citrus greening disease. Additionally, Citrus Service, Inc. donated citrus tree tents that help protect the young trees from additional threats, such as the HLB transmitting pest, the Asian citrus psyllid. The tents also help to protect the trees from heat stress, sunburn, and moisture loss during the hot Florida summers. Reducing this strain adds another layer of resistance against citrus greening, ensuring the trees and subsequent citrus they produce have a long and lasting impact on both the Florida Southern community and the citrus industry overall.

On the official reinstallation day of both groves, Florida Southern Horticulture, Land, and Resource Management students worked alongside Assistant Professor of Horticulture Science Dr. Shea Keene, facilities staff, faculty and college leaders to plant the groves and develop a long-term plan for research, maintenance, and educational use.

For more than a century, citrus has been woven into the history and academic identity of Florida Southern College. When the college relocated to Lakeland in 1921, the campus was built atop a former citrus grove, and over the decades Florida Southern strengthened that relationship to the citrus industry through academic programs, industry partnerships, and the eventual implementation of the Citrus Institute in 1947 which offered the first classes in grove management for the state of Florida. Today, the College continues to honor and advance this legacy through its citrus archives and agricultural education programs.

This project reflects Florida Southern's commitment to advancing agribusiness innovation and preparing the next generation of agricultural leaders. As the citrus groves mature, they will support applied research, experiential learning, and industry collaboration while providing students with direct experience addressing the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of Florida agriculture.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. In the U.S. News & World Report's 2025 "Best Colleges" guide, Florida Southern ranks #11 among "Best Regional Universities in the South," #12 in "Most Innovative Schools," and #24 in "Best Value Schools." The College is also highlighted in The Princeton Review's 2026 Best 391 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2025." The 2025-2026 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB-accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, Florida Southern houses 13 Wright-designed structures.

www.FLSouthern.edu

SOURCE Florida Southern College