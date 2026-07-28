FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE ONLINE MBA PROGRAM NAMED AMONG TOP 50 IN THE NATION BY THE PRINCETON REVIEW

LAKELAND, Fla., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College has once again been recognized among the nation's best by The Princeton Review, with its Online Master of Business Administration program earning a place among the publication's Top 50 Online MBA Programs for 2027. This ranking marks a significant milestone as the College celebrates over 10 years of its Online MBA program.

The Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise at Florida Southern College.

The Princeton Review chose the top 50 online MBA programs and tallied the rankings based on data from its surveys in 2025–2026 of administrators at 194 business schools offering online MBAs and more than 13,360 students enrolled in the schools' online MBA programs. More than 60 data points were factored into the program selections and rankings. The survey of administrators requested data on program academics, faculty, career services, and other topics. The survey of students asked them to rate their program's academics, professors, technology and other topics, and to report on their satisfaction with their program as well as their career plans.

"Being recognized by The Princeton Review as one of the nation's Top 50 Online MBA Programs is a testament to the dedication of our faculty and the success of our students," said Dr. Michael Weber, Dean of the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise. "At the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise, we have intentionally designed an MBA experience that combines academic rigor with practical application through real-world consulting projects, emerging technologies, and meaningful engagement with business leaders. This recognition reflects our commitment to preparing graduates with the strategic, analytical, technical, and leadership skills needed to make an immediate impact in today's rapidly evolving business environment."

With accreditation by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), earned by less than six percent of the world's business schools, Florida Southern's MBA provides graduates a competitive edge in the job market by focusing on cross-industry learning. The MBA program employs an engaged-learning approach to help students gain real-world experience and the important skills sought after by employers. Online instruction offers flexibility, ideal for working professionals, and students can customize their MBA to match their career goals.

"We congratulate Florida Southern College along with the other institutions that made our Best Business Schools for 2027 lists," said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review's Editor-in-Chief. "They differ importantly in program offerings, specializations and other aspects, but they all met our key criteria for designating them as 'best.' We recommend each and every one of them for their excellent academics, robust experiential learning opportunities, outstanding career services, and the positive feedback we received about them from their very own customers—their online MBA students we surveyed."

In addition to its success in the online category, Florida Southern has also been named to The Princeton Review's Best On-Campus MBA Programs list, which is a part of their Best Business Schools for 2027 rankings, an honor shared by just 208 institutions nationwide.

For more information or to apply, visit www.flsouthern.edu/MBA.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 32 NCAA Division II National Championships. In the U.S. News & World Report's 2025 "Best Colleges" guide, Florida Southern ranks #11 among "Best Regional Universities in the South," #12 in "Most Innovative Schools," and #24 in "Best Value Schools." The College is also highlighted in The Princeton Review's 2026 Best 391 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2025." The 2025-2026 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB-accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, Florida Southern houses 13 Wright-designed structures.

About The Princeton Review

The Princeton Review is a leading tutoring, test prep, and college admissions services company. Every year, it helps millions of college- and graduate school–bound students as well as working professionals achieve their education and career goals through its many education services and products. These include online and in-person courses delivered by a network of more than 4,000 teachers and tutors; online resources; a line of more than 150 print and digital books published by Penguin Random House; and dozens of categories of school rankings. The company's Tutor.com brand, now in its 26th year, is one of the largest online tutoring services in the U.S. It comprises a community of thousands of tutors who have delivered more than 29 million tutoring sessions. The Princeton Review, U.S.-owned and operated, is headquartered in New York, NY. The company is not affiliated with Princeton University. For more information, visit PrincetonReview.com and the company's Media Center. Follow the company on Instagram (@theprincetonreview), LinkedIn (the-princeton-review), YouTube (@ThePrincetonReview), and TikTok (@princeton.review).

SOURCE Florida Southern College