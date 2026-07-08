FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE NAMES MICHAEL BROSSART EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT FOR FINANCE AND ADMINISTRATION

LAKELAND, Fla., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College has appointed Michael Brossart as its next Executive Vice President for Finance and Administration, bringing more than 30 years of executive leadership in finance, strategic planning and organizational operations to the College's senior leadership team. Brossart will assume the role full time on October 1, 2026.

Michael Brossart, Executive Vice President for Finance and Administration at Florida Southern College.

A Florida Southern alumnus, Brossart earned dual bachelor's degrees in accounting and marketing and behavior management before beginning a distinguished career with the City of Lakeland, where he has served as finance director since 2013. Throughout his career, he has overseen financial strategy, budgeting, capital planning, human resources, risk management, labor relations and enterprise operations while serving as a trusted advisor to city leadership.

As Executive Vice President for Finance and Administration, Brossart will serve as the College's chief financial and administrative officer, providing strategic leadership for financial operations, facilities, human resources, information technology, campus safety, risk management, auxiliary services and other key administrative functions. He will work closely with President Jeremy Martin and the Board of Trustees to ensure the College's long-term financial strength and operational excellence.

"Mike brings significant expertise amassed over his distinguished career. The range of projects and initiatives on which he has worked is impressive," Martin remarked. "Just as important, Mike is a leader respected for his character, trustworthiness and work ethic. As an alumnus and lifelong Lakelander, serving the College and this community hold great meaning for him."

Drawing a comparison between municipal government and higher education administration, Martin said Brossart's background positions him well for the role.

"During the search, a number of individuals observed that leading finance and administration on a campus is 'like running a small city,'" Martin continued. "All of the lessons learned and wisdom gained throughout his tenure with the City of Lakeland will greatly benefit the Florida Southern campus."

Brossart succeeds Terry Dennis, who is retiring after 37 years of dedicated service to Florida Southern College. Dennis will remain at the College through its October Board of Trustees meeting to allow for a planned transition period during which Brossart will continue serving as Finance Director for the City of Lakeland. Brossart will officially assume the role of Executive Vice President on October 1. The coordinated transition will provide continuity for both organizations while supporting a seamless transfer of leadership at Florida Southern.

"Few people have shaped Florida Southern more than Terry Dennis," said Martin. "His steadfast leadership and commitment to excellence have left an enduring mark on this College. Truly, his fingerprints can be seen in every aspect of the College's operations. We are deeply grateful for his decades of service and pleased that he will help guide this important transition."

During Brossart's career with the City of Lakeland, he led financial planning and budget oversight for 17 city departments including Lakeland Electric, the City's Public Utilities Department and RP Funding Center. Brossart also managed long-range financial planning and capital financing initiatives, oversaw major infrastructure investments, led collective bargaining negotiations and worked closely with elected officials and community partners on projects that strengthened the region's economic growth. His experience also includes negotiating the two most recent lease extensions for the Detroit Tiger Stadium, oversight of employee benefits, enterprise risk management, retirement services, contract negotiations and organizational policy development.

"Mr. Brossart's three decades of service to the City of Lakeland reflect an extraordinary career built on expertise, dedication, integrity and a profound commitment to our community. His leadership has helped shape the strength of our organization, and his impact will be felt for many years to come," said Lakeland City Manager Shawn Sherrouse. "Mike will remain a trusted friend to the City of Lakeland, and we are excited to see him begin this next chapter at Florida Southern College and wish him continued success."

Brossart is a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Government Finance Officer, Certified Public Manager and graduate of both Leadership Lakeland and Leadership Polk.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. In the U.S. News & World Report's 2025 "Best Colleges" guide, Florida Southern ranks #11 among "Best Regional Universities in the South," #12 in "Most Innovative Schools," and #24 in "Best Value Schools." The College is also highlighted in The Princeton Review's 2026 Best 391 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2025." The 2025-2026 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB-accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, Florida Southern houses 13 Wright-designed structures.

SOURCE Florida Southern College