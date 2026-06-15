FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE EARNS NATIONAL RECOGNITION FOR PREPARING FUTURE ELEMENTARY TEACHERS IN THE SCIENCE OF READING

LAKELAND, Fla., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College has earned national recognition from the National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ), receiving an A rating for its undergraduate Elementary Education program's preparation of future teachers in the science of reading. The distinction places Florida Southern among a select group of teacher preparation programs nationwide recognized for equipping aspiring educators with research-based instructional methods proven to help children become successful readers.

The Carol Jenkins Barnett Center for Early Childhood Learning and Health at Florida Southern College.

The report, "Teacher Prep Review: Decoding Progress in Reading Preparation," recognizes Florida Southern College for meeting literacy experts' standards for evidence-based reading instruction. The College's Elementary Education program prepares future teachers, specifically in all five components of the science of reading, including phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, comprehension, and vocabulary, while avoiding many instructional practices shown to be ineffective in helping children learn to read.

Florida Southern College is part of a growing group of programs nationwide helping transform how future teachers are trained to teach reading.

"This recognition from the National Council on Teacher Quality affirms Florida Southern College's commitment to preparing highly effective teachers grounded in the science of reading. We are proud that our Elementary Education program equips future educators with the knowledge and practical skills needed to help all children become confident, successful readers," said Dr. Lori Rakes, Dean of the School of Education at Florida Southern College. "Our faculty remain deeply committed to evidence-based instruction and meaningful clinical experiences that prepare graduates to make an immediate impact in classrooms and communities."

Florida Southern College's Elementary Education program emphasizes evidence-based instructional practices, extensive clinical experiences, and strong school-community partnerships to prepare future teachers for today's classrooms. Students engage in hands-on field experiences beginning early in the program and work directly with children in diverse educational settings, including the College's on-campus Roberts Academy, a nationally recognized academy focused on students with dyslexia.

In addition to rigorous coursework, Florida Southern's School of Education maintains strong partnerships with local schools and districts, providing students with meaningful mentorship opportunities and real-world classroom experience. Graduates of the program are highly sought after by school districts throughout Florida and beyond for their strong preparation, professionalism, and readiness to positively impact student learning from their first day in the classroom.

"Every child deserves a teacher who has been well prepared to teach reading, and every teacher deserves the opportunity to enter the classroom ready to help students succeed," said NCTQ President Heather Peske. "Across the country, many teacher preparation programs still do not fully align with the science of reading, but Florida Southern College is demonstrating what strong preparation can look like."

NCTQ's methodology is informed by a panel of reading experts, teacher preparation faculty, reading advocates, and measurement experts. To evaluate the quality of preparation being provided, a team of experts at NCTQ analyzed syllabi, including lecture schedules and topics, background reading materials, class assessments, assignments, and opportunities to practice instruction in required literacy courses for elementary teacher candidates at Florida Southern College.

To earn an "A," programs needed to demonstrate that coursework for future elementary teachers includes all five core components of scientifically based reading instruction and avoid teaching more than three instructional methods that are unsupported by the research on effective reading instruction.

"This recognition from the National Council on Teacher Quality affirms the strength of our School of Education program and our unwavering commitment to advancing student success through high-quality teacher preparation," said Dr. Tracey D. Tedder, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost at Florida Southern College.

See NCTQ's report, "Teacher Prep Review: Decoding Progress in Reading Preparation" for more information about Florida Southern College's coverage of the science of reading and to see how Florida Southern College compares to other programs in Florida or across the country.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. In the U.S. News & World Report's 2025 "Best Colleges" guide, Florida Southern ranks #11 among "Best Regional Universities in the South," #12 in "Most Innovative Schools," and #24 in "Best Value Schools." The College is also highlighted in The Princeton Review's 2026 Best 391 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2025." The 2025-2026 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB-accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, Florida Southern houses 13 Wright-designed structures.

www.FLSouthern.edu

SOURCE Florida Southern College