FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE EXPANDS HONORS PROGRAM INTO FULL HONORS COLLEGE

LAKELAND, Fla, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College is proud to announce the transformation of its longstanding Honors Program into a full Honors College. This expansion will create a more comprehensive, four-year experience designed to foster academic excellence.

Inaugural class gathers following the announcement of the Honors College at Florida Southern College.

Leading this next chapter, Dr. Silviana Falcon has assumed the role of Associate Provost for the Honors College while continuing to serve as Associate Provost of Strategic Business Partnerships within the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise. In both roles, Falcon focuses on building relationships and opportunities that can positively shape students' futures.

"Historically, Florida Southern College has a long and successful tradition of challenging and supporting high-achieving students through our Honors Program," said Dr. Tracey Tedder, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost. "That success is a reflection of the outstanding faculty who have invested in our Honors students over the years through mentoring them, challenging them intellectually, and creating a community in which they can thrive."

The Honors College will expand into a more intentional four-year experience centered on research, mentorship, leadership, interdisciplinary exploration and learning beyond the classroom.

"The Honors College represents an exciting opportunity to build on the strong tradition of excellence that has defined Honors at Florida Southern," Dr. Tedder said. "The Honors College allows us to take an already strong experience to the next level."

"We want students to feel that they are part of an intellectual community. One where they are known, challenged, supported, and connected to one another," Dr. Falcon adds.

That sense of community will begin as soon as students arrive each year, with new traditions such as an annual Honors Welcome Breakfast and Pinning Ceremony, expanded leadership opportunities, Honors programming and a dedicated Honors College location on campus.

The Honors College will also expand opportunities for transformative learning through undergraduate research, field experiences, community engagement, internships and interdisciplinary exploration.

"Our outstanding faculty have already created a strong culture of engaged learning within Honors, and we want to build on that foundation by creating more opportunities for students to explore, collaborate and apply what they are learning," Dr. Tedder said.

Falcon hopes these experiences encourage students to take what they know and encounter something new.

"We are building upon years of excellent work by our faculty, staff, students, and previous Honors leadership," Dr. Falcon said.

For Falcon, the most meaningful part of that work is its potential impact on students.

"What excites me most is the opportunity to help shape experiences that can genuinely change the trajectory of a student's life." she said.

Through the Honors College, Florida Southern aims to empower students to discover their purpose, pursue bold ideas and become thoughtful, ethical leaders who positively shape their professions, communities and the world. As Florida Southern College moves forward, the Honors College will continue its long-standing tradition of academic excellence.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 32 NCAA Division II National Championships. In the U.S. News & World Report's 2025 "Best Colleges" guide, Florida Southern ranks #11 among "Best Regional Universities in the South," #12 in "Most Innovative Schools," and #24 in "Best Value Schools." The College is also highlighted in The Princeton Review's 2026 Best 391 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2025." The 2025-2026 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB-accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, Florida Southern houses 13 Wright-designed structures.

SOURCE Florida Southern College