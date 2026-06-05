FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE NURSING PROGRAMS EARN MAXIMUM 10-YEAR CCNE ACCREDITATION

LAKELAND, Fla., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences at Florida Southern College is proud to announce the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) programs have been granted accreditation for the maximum term of 10 years by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), extending accreditation through June 30, 2036. This significant achievement reflects the school's steadfast commitment to excellence in nursing education, student success, and the preparation of highly qualified healthcare professionals.

The Joe K. & Alberta Blanton Nursing Building at Florida Southern College.

CCNE is an autonomous accrediting agency recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education and is dedicated to serving the public interest by assessing and accrediting nursing programs that demonstrate effective educational practices and a commitment to continuous quality improvement.

"This outstanding achievement reflects the dedication, collaboration, and commitment of our faculty, staff, students, clinical partners, and institutional leadership in advancing excellence in nursing education," said Dr. Laly Joseph, Dean of the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. "It is a testament to the quality of our programs and our shared commitment to preparing highly qualified healthcare professionals who will make a meaningful impact in the communities they serve."

The accreditation decision follows a sustained period of program excellence, marked by strong student outcomes, including high graduation rates, exceptional licensure examination performance, and successful employment placement. The school also maintains robust partnerships with healthcare organizations throughout Central Florida and beyond, providing students with diverse and meaningful clinical learning experiences.

The Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences offers a comprehensive portfolio of nursing programs spanning undergraduate, master's, and doctoral education. Through rigorous academic preparation, immersive clinical experiences, advanced simulation-based learning, and strong healthcare partnerships, students develop clinical expertise, leadership capabilities, and professional competencies necessary to thrive in today's complex healthcare environment.

"This milestone reaffirms our mission to provide exceptional academic preparation, foster innovation in healthcare education, and advance the future of nursing through scholarship, leadership, service, and excellence," Dr. Joseph added.

As the demand for nurses and advanced practice providers continues to grow nationwide, CCNE accreditation provides students, employers, and healthcare partners with assurance that Florida Southern's nursing programs meet rigorous standards for educational quality and professional preparation. Receiving the maximum 10-year accreditation term underscores the College's unwavering commitment to educating the next generation of nurse clinicians, scholars, and healthcare leaders.

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. In the U.S. News & World Report's 2025 "Best Colleges" guide, Florida Southern ranks #11 among "Best Regional Universities in the South," #12 in "Most Innovative Schools," and #24 in "Best Value Schools." The College is also highlighted in The Princeton Review's 2026 Best 391 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2025." The 2025-2026 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB-accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, Florida Southern houses 13 Wright-designed structures.

www.FLSouthern.edu

SOURCE Florida Southern College