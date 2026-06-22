FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE SCHOOL OF ARCHITECTURE REFLECTS ON SUCCESSFUL FIRST YEAR

LAKELAND, Fla., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Florida Southern College's School of Architecture prepares to welcome its second cohort of students this fall, the program is looking back on a successful first year marked by growth, hands-on learning experiences, and the accomplishments of the inaugural student cohort.

The School of Architecture at Florida Southern College.

The School of Architecture offers a distinctive educational experience rooted in the College's engaged learning approach. Through hands-on design studio projects and interactions with guest speakers and industry professionals, students connect classroom learning with the practice of architecture.

"As we reflect on the remarkable successes of our first inaugural year in the School of Architecture, we are proud of the foundation we have built together," said Dr. Tracey Tedder, executive vice president for academic affairs and provost. "These achievements affirm the vision and commitment that define our school. With this momentum, we are excited to welcome our second cohort of architecture students, who will join a growing community dedicated to academic excellence and innovation."

Throughout the first year, students have been immersed in the design process, developing both technical and interpersonal skills as they navigated the demands of the design studio. Dr. Andrew Payne, founding dean of the School of Architecture, emphasized the importance of establishing a strong foundation for the program from the start. He noted that students demonstrated significant growth in public speaking, critical thinking, and graphic communication skills, reflecting both the strength of the inaugural cohort and their dedication to the study of architecture.

"This year was filled with goals, and one stood out above all: Building a strong foundation for the school and program," Dean Payne said. "This stability contributed to a vibrant studio culture that fostered strong relationships within the first cohort."

As a new program, the School of Architecture has the flexibility to embrace new opportunities and adapt to the needs of its students. This has enabled students to participate in experiences such as tours, guest lectures, and jobsite visits. These opportunities will continue to expand, with additional experiential learning opportunities planned for the Fall 2026 semester.

"Some positive surprises have included seeing the students step up as volunteers for the school when hosting different community groups." Dean Payne said, "We have a strong group of students who feel comfortable speaking in front of others and presenting their work and experiences in the program."

The students have also been very engaged with the professional community, as they look for opportunities to learn from local designers.

Looking ahead, the program is actively preparing for accreditation.

"The school is on track for a very successful upcoming NAAB accreditation site visit scheduled for November 2026," Dean Payne said, "And the school has already started implementing improvements to the curriculum and teaching strategies."

With a successful first year completed, Florida Southern College's School of Architecture is poised to continue building on its strong foundation, while expanding opportunities for many future students to come.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. In the U.S. News & World Report's 2025 "Best Colleges" guide, Florida Southern ranks #11 among "Best Regional Universities in the South," #12 in "Most Innovative Schools," and #24 in "Best Value Schools." The College is also highlighted in The Princeton Review's 2026 Best 391 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2025." The 2025-2026 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB-accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, Florida Southern houses 13 Wright-designed structures.

www.FLSouthern.edu

SOURCE Florida Southern College