Florida Southern Online MBA Program Ranks in Top 40 of CEO Magazine's Global Roundup of Best Business Schools

LAKELAND, Fla., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Magazine, a London-based publication that showcases top business schools from around the world, lists Florida Southern College's online Master of Business Administration (MBA) program at No. 40 among the 90 online programs included in its spring 2021 release of international MBA rankings. The magazine ranked data from 180 schools offering 338 different MBA programs in 27 countries.

CEO Magazine's rankings also designate Florida Southern's program in the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise as a Tier One Global Online MBA.

Rankings were determined entirely according to fact-based criteria, expressing scores as averages based upon weighted data from a four-year period starting in 2017. Major categories that established the rankings included quality of faculty (34.95%), international diversity (9.71%), and class size (9.71%), in addition to other factors such as faculty-to-student ratio, price, work experience, and gender parity.

"This new international recognition of Florida Southern's online MBA program reaffirms the wonderful work being done by our business faculty to create a dynamic, career-focused learning experience," said Dr. Anne B. Kerr, president of Florida Southern College. "Our online MBA students benefit greatly from FSC's innovative curriculum and from our robust professional network of business alumni and community partners."

Florida Southern's online MBA program offers specializations in business analytics, certified public accountant (CPA) licensure, industrial and organizational psychology, and supply chain management; new concentrations in esports and healthcare management will launch in fall 2021. Courses are structured in a 7-week format, with availability to virtual advising.

For this year's ranking lists, CEO Magazine reached out to business schools across North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the major emerging economies of the five BRICS member countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa). The magazine, which launched in 2008, has published its annual Global MBA Rankings since 2012, profiling MBA, online MBA, and executive MBA programs.

"CEO Magazine is probably the best source for information on MBA programs around the world," said Dr. Michael Weber, dean and professor of marketing in the Barnett Business School. "To land in the top 40 for our inaugural ranking, along with some of the best programs in Europe, Asia, and throughout North America, is a huge affirmation that our program is highly competitive."

FSC's online MBA program also has seen acclaim from other prestigious organizations:

Fortune magazine placed the College's Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise among the top 25 of private business schools in its national Best Online MBA Programs 2021 ranking;

College Consensus, a national college review aggregator, ranked FSC's program among the top 20 in a 2020 survey of Best Value Online MBA Programs.

View CEO Magazine's 2021 Online MBA Rankings HERE.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. It maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio; is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning; and boasts 30 NCAA Division II national championships. It is ranked among the top 10 Regional Universities in the South by U.S. News & World Report in its 2021 "Best Colleges" guide, and is included in The Princeton Review's 2021 "386 Best Colleges" guide, the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2021," and Forbes magazine's "America's Top Colleges." Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC was twice named "Most Beautiful Campus in the Nation" by The Princeton Review, and one of the nation's "Ten College Campuses with the Best Architecture" by Architectural Digest. Connect with Florida Southern College.

