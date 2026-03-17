Florida Student's Love of Reading Highlights the Importance of Braille Books During National Reading Month

New Worlds Reading shares how accessible literacy resources are helping families across Florida support young readers

GAINESVILLE, Fla., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reading is one of Rosie Williams' favorite ways to explore the world.

Rosie Williams reading her New Worlds Reading book in braille.

The Clay County fourth grader is one of nearly 600,000 children in the U.S.1 with blindness or visual impairment. To help her education journey, she receives braille books through New Worlds Reading, a free statewide literacy program administered by the UF Lastinger Center for Learning that delivers books (in English, Spanish, Haitian Creole and braille) directly to eligible Florida families. The program has helped more than 300,000 children strengthen reading skills and build positive reading habits at home.

During National Reading Month, Rosie's story highlights the difference accessible books can make for children and families statewide. With only about 10% of children2 still learning braille, the dedication New Worlds Reading has to this resource is critical. New Worlds Reading allows eligible VPK through fifth grade students to choose nine free books, in their preferred language, each school year delivered directly to their homes along with family-friendly reading activities once a month.

"Reading braille has opened up the world for Rosie," said Liz Williams, Rosie's mom. "Books give her the chance to learn, imagine and discover new things every day. Braille books can be expensive, and we simply could not afford to give her all the books she needs on our own. Having braille books arrive at our home has made an incredible difference for our family and allows Rosie to keep doing what she loves most."

Rosie enjoys discovering adventurous stories and reading with family members, and her enthusiasm for books is something friends and teachers see every day.

"I love reading because it helps me learn about new things," said Rosie Williams. "My favorite part is getting new books and reading with my family."

Rosie's experience reflects the broader mission of New Worlds Reading.

"Rosie's story reminds us how important it is for children to have books that work for them," said Robin Gregory, Assistant Director of New Worlds Reading. "When families have the right tools and support, children can grow as readers and develop a lifelong love of learning."

Since 2021, New Worlds Reading has distributed over 13 million books throughout Florida. For Rosie's mom, Liz Williams, access to braille books has helped nurture her daughter's curiosity, independence and love of learning. It has also helped ease the financial burden that can come with purchasing specialized books.

This National Reading Month, New Worlds Reading encourages families with eligible children to learn more about the program and apply. For more information visit the New Worlds Reading website.

About New Worlds Reading

New Worlds Reading is Florida's free at-home literacy program that helps eligible VPK - 5th graders strengthen literacy skills and spark a lifelong love of reading. Enrolled children receive 9 free books that they choose each school year through fifth grade, along with reading activities and resources families can use to help build kids' reading skills. Books are available in English, Spanish, Haitian Creole, and braille. New Worlds Reading is administered by the UF Lastinger Center for Learning. Book titles are selected in partnership with the Florida Department of Education and Scholastic. Learn more at newworldsreading.com.

1Source: Fast Facts: Vision Loss | Vision and Eye Health | CDC

2Source: The Braille Literacy Crisis in America

Media Contact: Keaveny Hewitt, [email protected]

SOURCE New Worlds Reading