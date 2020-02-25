Florida Students to Speak with NASA Astronaut Aboard Space Station

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida students will have an opportunity this week to talk with a NASA astronaut aboard the International Space Station. The Earth-to-space call will air live at 12:40 p.m. EST Thursday, Feb. 27, on NASA television and the agency's website.

Andrew Morgan will answer questions from K-12 students from the School District of Lee County. Schools within the district have connected as part of a year-long program that celebrates 50 years since the Apollo 11 Moon landing and looks forward to NASA's return to the Moon through the Artemis program.

The event will take place at Fort Myers High School, 2635 Cortez Blvd., Fort Myers. Media interested in covering should contact Rob Spicker at robs@leeschools.net or 239-461-8420.

Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance and interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Astronauts living in space on the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Network's Tracking and Data Relay Satellites (TDRS).

For nearly 20 years, astronauts have continuously lived and work on the space station, testing technologies, performing science and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Through NASA's Artemis program, the agency will send astronauts to the Moon by 2024, with eventual human exploration of Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

Follow America's Moon to Mars exploration initiative at:

https://www.nasa.gov/topics/moon-to-mars

Follow NASA astronauts on social media at:

https://www.twitter.com/NASA_astronauts

See videos and lesson plans highlighting research on the International Space Station at:

https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation

SOURCE NASA

