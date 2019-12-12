Florida Teachers Chosen for Curriculum Associates' Inaugural Class of Extraordinary Educators

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has selected two Florida teachers for the inaugural class of its Extraordinary Educators program, which establishes a tradition of celebrating and connecting exemplar teachers from schools nationwide. Kimberly Robinson of Literacy Leadership Technology Academy in Hillsborough Public Schools in Tampa, FL and Meghan Mayer of Woodland Middle School in Sarasota County Schools in North Port, FL are among the 31 selected teachers who exhibit best-in-class use of i-Ready and/or Ready in their classroom, illustrate growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrate classroom innovation and engagement practices for students, are evangelists for high standards and student achievement, and have been teaching for at least two years. Today, Curriculum Associates' programs are used by teachers in 99 percent of Florida districts.

"As a company founded by passionate educators, we have deep respect for the powerful ways in which talented teachers impact the lives of their students," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "We are proud to recognize Kimberly and Meghan as Extraordinary Educators. We look forward to sharing their innovative practices that drive student achievement and continuing our rich history of serving Florida schools."

All Extraordinary Educators will have access to a network of peers from around the country to collaborate, connect, and learn from throughout the year, as well as receive unique professional development opportunities from Curriculum Associates. They will also be invited to attend and present at the two-day Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit in July 2020, as well as other professional learning events throughout the year.

"As an educator, advocating for students who need extra support means embarking on a growth journey that shapes the way students learn and transforms their outlook on education," said Robinson. "I am passionate about equipping the next generation with mindful tools, resources, and fun experiences that leave an imprint on their educational journey forever. I will dedicate my expertise to empower other teachers through the Extraordinary Educators program. I know with mentoring and involvement in this amazing program, I will be an influential asset to the educational society. "

"I am incredibly honored to be named an Extraordinary Educator," said Mayer. "i-Ready has been a key tool in my success as an educator, and I am excited to share my passion for this program with others. I am ecstatic to be given such an amazing opportunity to share my ideas for student success and advice for best implementation, as well as the ability to represent my school and district."

